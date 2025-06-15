An Unsung Little Mississippi Town Is A Gaming And Music Getaway With Incredible Dining And Southern Charm
As the second-longest river in the United States, the Mississippi is one of the most vivid bodies of water in the whole country. If you follow along the river, you'll run into many fabulous small towns, from one of Mississippi's oldest cities with historic charm to the lakefront city that offers an ideal weekend getaway. However, if you're looking for world-class entertainment, gaming, and live music, you might want to take a closer look at the town of Tunica.
Located just south of Memphis — where Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi meet — Tunica is relatively easy to miss when looking at the map. However, thanks to a concerted effort to create a thriving resort town, the area is booming with activities and amenities you won't find anywhere else in the region. Tunica is the perfect blend of southern charm and modern attractions, making it one of the best and most underrated travel destinations in the Magnolia State. Let's head down the river and check it out.
What to know about Tunica, Mississippi
Technically speaking, Tunica of Tunica County is split into two distinct sections. The original town, founded in 1888, sits along Highway 61, just north of where it splits from Highway 4. Although there's a certain old-fashioned charm to this section, it's not where most of the action is. Instead, if you travel further north, you'll run into Tunica Resorts. This area is home to casinos, golf courses, and music sites like the Gateway to the Blues Museum. It also sits next to the Mississippi River, making it a prime piece of real estate for both visitors and residents alike.
Tunica Resorts emerged in 1992 with the opening of the first casino, Splash. The following year, Harrah's, Lady Luck, Bally's, and President Casino all opened as well. The primary reason for such an influx of gaming was to help turn Tunica's economy around, and it worked incredibly well. Before Splash came in, Tunica County was one of the poorest in the country. Now, it thrives thanks to the namesake resort town that welcomes roughly 10 million visitors each year.
Thanks to the casinos, Tunica is home to world-class entertainment and dining. No matter when you visit, there's always something going on. The two main venues for live music and concerts are the Horseshoe Casino and the Gold Strike Theater. The Mississippi Blues Trail also runs right through the town, with historic spots like the Abbay and Leatherman Cotton Plantation, the Son House marker, and the Hollywood Cafe. Finally, one of the world's number one music destinations, Graceland, is just 30 minutes away.
Planning a trip to Tunica
The easiest way to get to Tunica is to fly into the Memphis International Airport. From there, it's about a 40-minute drive south. When it comes to hotels and accommodations, you can take your pick of dozens of casinos. The Fitz Casino Hotel overlooks the Mississippi, but if you want to stay in one of the nicest options in the area, choose either the Horseshoe or the neighboring Gold Strike.
Each casino has its own incredible food offerings, including steakhouses, sports bars, and buffets. However, you don't have to be inside a casino to get some incredible Southern food. Some of the best options outside of a gambling hall include Krazy Legs, which features soul food; Frank's Pub and Grille, a classic dining experience; or the aforementioned Hollywood Cafe, which is steeped in Americana and music history.
Alternatively, you can head south into the old town of Tunica and grab a bite with the locals. One of the best spots around is the Blue and White Restaurant, which has been serving the area since 1924. In fact, it's so good that even the King of Rock and Roll himself ate there. From breakfast to dinner, you won't find better homestyle cooking.