An Unsung Little Mississippi Town Is A Gaming And Music Getaway With Incredible Dining And Southern Charm

Technically speaking, Tunica of Tunica County is split into two distinct sections. The original town, founded in 1888, sits along Highway 61, just north of where it splits from Highway 4. Although there's a certain old-fashioned charm to this section, it's not where most of the action is. Instead, if you travel further north, you'll run into Tunica Resorts. This area is home to casinos, golf courses, and music sites like the Gateway to the Blues Museum. It also sits next to the Mississippi River, making it a prime piece of real estate for both visitors and residents alike.

Tunica Resorts emerged in 1992 with the opening of the first casino, Splash. The following year, Harrah's, Lady Luck, Bally's, and President Casino all opened as well. The primary reason for such an influx of gaming was to help turn Tunica's economy around, and it worked incredibly well. Before Splash came in, Tunica County was one of the poorest in the country. Now, it thrives thanks to the namesake resort town that welcomes roughly 10 million visitors each year.

Thanks to the casinos, Tunica is home to world-class entertainment and dining. No matter when you visit, there's always something going on. The two main venues for live music and concerts are the Horseshoe Casino and the Gold Strike Theater. The Mississippi Blues Trail also runs right through the town, with historic spots like the Abbay and Leatherman Cotton Plantation, the Son House marker, and the Hollywood Cafe. Finally, one of the world's number one music destinations, Graceland, is just 30 minutes away.