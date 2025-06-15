New Jersey's Gilded Age Enclave Is A Luxurious Vacation Borough With Free Gardens And A Bustling Main Street
What comes to mind when you think of New Jersey? If you're like most people, it's big cities like Newark, Jersey City, and maybe even New York City, which is considered one of the best cities in America for a family vacation. But if your Tri-State Area adventures stop there, you're missing out on everything else that the Garden State has to offer.
That includes the borough of roughly 8,000 residents and counting known as Bernardsville, which graces Somerset County with verdant gardens and eye-catching buildings. Its lavish estates have drawn the elite for well over a century, inspiring The New York Times to dub the area a "Gilded Age enclave." And even though Bernardsville possesses small-town charm in ample measure, that doesn't mean you're limited to the occasional restaurant or gas station and not much else. In fact, thanks in part to revitalization efforts, its main street is buzzing with activity, providing multiple options for even the most discerning shoppers and foodies. Plus, getting in and out of town is a breeze with Newark Liberty International Airport just a 35-minute drive away. Let's go on a tour of can't-miss sites that will have you returning time and time again to Bernardsville.
Roam free in Bernardville's free gardens
If you're set on trading the honking of the urban jungle for the singing of birds in lush gardens — without hurting the wallet, no less — Bernardsville is calling. Stroll the Cross Estate Gardens at dawn, dusk, or anytime in between as Silver Maple and Chinese Sequoia trees tower over you. Behold the five-story water tower, constructed in 1909, which today stands as a silent witness to an era when wealth shaped the hills of Bernardsville. And you'd be hard-pressed to find a better spot for engagement pictures, a selfie with friends, or reading serenely than the pergola, its 19 columns wrapped in wondrous, blooming wisteria.
But if being close to the water is paramount, Nervine Memorial Park has a tranquil pond by which you can lie before calling it a night and ambling back to The Bernards Inn or whatever other fine nearby property you decide to stay at. Whether you prefer to birdwatch, picnic, or hike scenic trails, New Jersey Audubon's Scherman Hoffman Wildlife Sanctuary makes the perfect place to throw your worries to the wind. One Tripadvisor reviewer calls it "probably the most unspoiled area within 50 miles of New York City." This borough's striking greenery is reminiscent of another stellar New Jersey town that radiates pristine natural beauty just 25 minutes away, Millburn.
Make your way down to marvelous Main Street
As alluring as nature can be, no trip to Bernardsville is complete without getting in on its lively dining and shopping scene. Even though the borough is small, it's not difficult to make a big find here. And it gets better: Bernardsville was awarded a grant in early 2025 that it will use toward marketing and cultural initiatives that will further enhance its Main Street.
Check out unique items at The Rebecca Collection, browse interesting portraits at Studio 7 Fine Art Gallery, or unleash your inner kid at Tons of Toys. Surely, all that shopping will make you work up a serious appetite. Enjoy succulent steak in a refined setting at Red Horse; satisfy your craving for savory Italian fare at Sette; chow down on juicy burgers at The Claremont Tavern; or go for a scrumptious sub at Bernard's Café. Got any movie buffs in tow? Look no further than Bernardsville Cinema, with three auditoriums for watching some of today's hottest flicks. If music is more your thing, don't miss Music on Main, a summer concert series where everything from mariachi to classic rock is fair game. Without question, Bernardsville gives boroughs like Spring Lake, popular for its own fantastic shops, food, and historic charm, a run for their money!