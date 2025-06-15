New Jersey's Gilded Age Enclave Is A Luxurious Vacation Borough With Free Gardens And A Bustling Main Street

What comes to mind when you think of New Jersey? If you're like most people, it's big cities like Newark, Jersey City, and maybe even New York City, which is considered one of the best cities in America for a family vacation. But if your Tri-State Area adventures stop there, you're missing out on everything else that the Garden State has to offer.

That includes the borough of roughly 8,000 residents and counting known as Bernardsville, which graces Somerset County with verdant gardens and eye-catching buildings. Its lavish estates have drawn the elite for well over a century, inspiring The New York Times to dub the area a "Gilded Age enclave." And even though Bernardsville possesses small-town charm in ample measure, that doesn't mean you're limited to the occasional restaurant or gas station and not much else. In fact, thanks in part to revitalization efforts, its main street is buzzing with activity, providing multiple options for even the most discerning shoppers and foodies. Plus, getting in and out of town is a breeze with Newark Liberty International Airport just a 35-minute drive away. Let's go on a tour of can't-miss sites that will have you returning time and time again to Bernardsville.