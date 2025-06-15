This Dreamy Adirondack Lake Paradise Offers Spruce-Fringed Shores, New York Royalty, And Canoeing

While canoeing is very popular all over the Adirondacks, Upper St. Regis Lake is also known in the sailing community for having its own distinct rigged vessels. Over 120 years ago, naval architect Clinton Crane designed the Idem-class sailboat for the St. Regis Yacht Club, and they're still all the rage on Upper St. Regis Lake. These boats look like large canoes with even larger sails, and on any given day you'll see plenty out on the water. If you time it right, you might even catch one of the many weekend races held in the summer. Given the history of recreation and tourism, St. Regis Lake is usually more crowded than other tranquil Adirondack destinations like Great Sacandaga Lake, especially in summer. But there is also an option to get a little off the beaten trail without leaving the St. Regis area.

Thanks to the St. Regis Canoe Area, water enthusiasts who prefer to paddle for their recreation in a more secluded area can enter a stunning wilderness off limits to other types of watercraft. The St. Regis Canoe Area comprises 50 pristine and relatively undeveloped ponds spread over 1,600 acres, offering first-come, first-serve camping sites and endless opportunities for wildlife watching. If you'd rather canoe somewhere a bit more developed, though, you can paddle the connections from Upper St. Regis Lake through Spitfire Lake and then down to Lower St. Regis Lake. That's the beauty about the area. Whether you prefer developed or primitive, lake or pond, sail or canoe, you simply have to decide how you want to spend your day on the water and then go have fun. The options are nearly endless.