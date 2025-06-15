Taiwan's First National Park Is An Under-The-Radar Snorkeling Destination With Ethereal Coral Reefs

Nestled in the southernmost part of Taiwan is a tropical preserved paradise. Located on the Hengchun Peninsula, Kenting National Park is Taiwan's first national park, officially established in 1984. With the amount of natural wonder in Taiwan, it's no wonder that the Portuguese deemed it "Ilha Formosa," which translates to "Beautiful Island," in the 16th century.

Along with being East Asia's happiest country, Taiwan is an underrated paradise. Kenting National Park's white sand beaches and sun-kissed coastal areas beckon tourists from every corner of the world, eager to create lasting memories through breathtaking underwater experiences. The park is considered one of the world's best places for snorkeling, where visitors can swim with sea turtles and encounter seahorses, moray eels, mantis shrimp, and the beloved orange-and-white clownfish. Providing a habitat for a wide variety of marine life, the park is Taiwan's only mountainous coastal reef system, home to around 300 species of coral. This makes it a prime location for research, thanks to its system of shore-attached reefs and rare habitat features. Among the most prominent features are the stony and soft corals, as well as the gorgonian fans.

Located about 290 miles from the capital Taipei, the park can be reached by public transport via high-speed trains along with shuttle buses. Using either method, the journey from the north to the south of the island takes around five to six hours, but the views from the window are sure to entertain you along the way.