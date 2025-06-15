Taiwan's First National Park Is An Under-The-Radar Snorkeling Destination With Ethereal Coral Reefs
Nestled in the southernmost part of Taiwan is a tropical preserved paradise. Located on the Hengchun Peninsula, Kenting National Park is Taiwan's first national park, officially established in 1984. With the amount of natural wonder in Taiwan, it's no wonder that the Portuguese deemed it "Ilha Formosa," which translates to "Beautiful Island," in the 16th century.
Along with being East Asia's happiest country, Taiwan is an underrated paradise. Kenting National Park's white sand beaches and sun-kissed coastal areas beckon tourists from every corner of the world, eager to create lasting memories through breathtaking underwater experiences. The park is considered one of the world's best places for snorkeling, where visitors can swim with sea turtles and encounter seahorses, moray eels, mantis shrimp, and the beloved orange-and-white clownfish. Providing a habitat for a wide variety of marine life, the park is Taiwan's only mountainous coastal reef system, home to around 300 species of coral. This makes it a prime location for research, thanks to its system of shore-attached reefs and rare habitat features. Among the most prominent features are the stony and soft corals, as well as the gorgonian fans.
Located about 290 miles from the capital Taipei, the park can be reached by public transport via high-speed trains along with shuttle buses. Using either method, the journey from the north to the south of the island takes around five to six hours, but the views from the window are sure to entertain you along the way.
Some of the best places in Kenting National Park for snorkeling
Taiwan's budget-friendly capital of Taipei is considered one of the world's safest destinations for a solo trip, and the same could be said about the rest of the island nation, as the U.S. Department of State doesn't have any significant travel advisories for the country at the time of this writing. Kenting National Park offers an excellent selection of snorkeling spots. While it's a year-round destination for this water activity, you should know that May to November is typhoon season.
Wanlitong tops the list as one of the best places for snorkeling, thanks to its clear waters, rich aquatic life, and well-maintained reef. Located less than a 30-minute drive from Kenting Night Market, this fishing village is less frequented than other locations, and its lack of light pollution makes it an ideal location for stargazing. Nanwan, also known as South Bay, will be the first beach you encounter when driving toward Kenting Town. The area is quite popular among tourists as it offers plenty of choices for homestays, good public transport connections, and great surfing experiences.
Even though the Shadao Ecological Reserve beach is closed to the public, it's known for its turquoise waters, sea turtle nesting site, and one-of-a-kind sand, primarily composed of crushed seashells. Beach access is not permitted, but travelers can access a nearby coral beach for snorkeling and admiring the ethereal coral reefs. On the other hand, Houbihu Marine Protected Area is a tourism-focused location that aims to attract travelers by exposing its restored marine territory. This site is a successful example of a no-take marine zone where local support played an important role in restoring this marine reserve.
What to see at Kenting National Park
Kenting National Park also includes Taiwan's Kenting National Forest Recreation Area — a space designed for outdoor activities like hiking, cycling, and forest walks. For those who love exploring on two wheels, the Hengchun-Kenting Cycling Route is a must-do. Starting from Hengchun, you'll cycle in a loop through Kenting and return to your starting point. Along the way, scenic views of the coastline, old town, and fishing villages will accompany you. Stop along the way for a stroll through the park or a swim at the beach.
Once an underwater coral system, Kenting National Forest Recreation is now an uplifted reef forest formed by tectonic plate movements, which also shaped canyons and caves. The most famous are Fairy and Silver Dragon caves. The former is the longest limestone cave on the island, featuring stalactites and stalagmites resembling things like Buddha's ear or a lotus lamp. The Silver Dragon Cave, instead, offers an adventurous path inside a limestone cavern named for its stalactites, which resemble dragon scales. If you want to enjoy more of the country's unique geological offerings, soak in some of Taiwan's most spectaclar hidden hot springs.
For those eager to unleash their inner "Indiana Jones," the Valley of the Hanging Banyans provides a scenic walking escape and a mystical atmosphere thanks to the aerial roots of the banyan trees. The Looking-Glass Tree is also a fascinating feature of this park, known for its buttress roots and named for the silvery undersides of its leaves, which gleam with a "looking glass" effect. To conclude the day with panoramic views, head to the Observation Tower on the southern side of the park, where visitors can enjoy views of forests, coastlines, and Orchid Island from a distance — weather permitting.