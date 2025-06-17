This Quaint Chicago Suburb With Parks, Trails, And Shops Is An Illinois Gem Undergoing An Urban Renaissance

Offering convenient access to the excitement of Chicago without the hassle of downtown traffic, it's no surprise that this quaint suburb is on the rise with both residents and out-of-towners alike. You will find heaps of culture in this tree-lined Illinois city, from contemporary art museums and historic houses, to its very own university. If you love visiting Chicago for its diverse shopping, live music, and great foodie spots, you surely won't be disappointed when spending time in Elmhurst.

Well-established in the Western Chicagoland orbit, Elmhurst has both city delights such as renowned shopping arteries and malls, and access to something quite unique for a suburban city: a vast, lush forest preserve with its own lake and hikable creek path.

A mere 16 miles away from the Windy City, Elmhurst residents and visitors appreciate its direct connection to Chicago in 30 minutes on the Metra system. It is also conveniently located less than 10 miles away from Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), an ideal connecting point for those who are landing in the Prairie State and want to add a suburban stop to their itinerary.