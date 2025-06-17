This Quaint Chicago Suburb With Parks, Trails, And Shops Is An Illinois Gem Undergoing An Urban Renaissance
Offering convenient access to the excitement of Chicago without the hassle of downtown traffic, it's no surprise that this quaint suburb is on the rise with both residents and out-of-towners alike. You will find heaps of culture in this tree-lined Illinois city, from contemporary art museums and historic houses, to its very own university. If you love visiting Chicago for its diverse shopping, live music, and great foodie spots, you surely won't be disappointed when spending time in Elmhurst.
Well-established in the Western Chicagoland orbit, Elmhurst has both city delights such as renowned shopping arteries and malls, and access to something quite unique for a suburban city: a vast, lush forest preserve with its own lake and hikable creek path.
A mere 16 miles away from the Windy City, Elmhurst residents and visitors appreciate its direct connection to Chicago in 30 minutes on the Metra system. It is also conveniently located less than 10 miles away from Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), an ideal connecting point for those who are landing in the Prairie State and want to add a suburban stop to their itinerary.
Culture, leisure, and shopping in Elmhurst
Elmhurst is the oldest city in its county of DuPage. Named after the trees planted along its serene boulevards, Elmhurst was once an important hub for the Potawatomi Native American tribe. By the 1830s, European settlers became established in the area, laying the groundwork for what would eventually become the thriving suburban city it is today.
You don't need to be in Chicago's upscale shopping area of Gold Coast to treat yourself to retail therapy. All of your shopping cravings can be satisfied in this peaceful suburban spot, from your typical high street chains to independently-owned businesses, like the women's clothing boutique Kie & Kate Couture . Countless stores line the streets of the Spring Road Business District, Elmhurst's bustling hub for shopping and dining. From craft beer purveyor Bottle Theory to elegant Italian spot Roberto's Ristorante, there are many charming eateries and taprooms dotting this buzzing district. Your second port of call for retail opportunities is York Center Plaza, a shopping center with international chain stores, a playground, and a cinema.
Far from being just a retail therapy whistle stop, Elmhurst is renowned for its arts and culture. You can see one of Frank Lloyd Wright's houses, called the Frank Henderson House, on Kenilworth Avenue, built by the world-renowned architect in the early Prairie style back in 1901. Within walking distance of the historic house, the Elmhurst Art Museum has hundreds of contemporary artworks on display.
Hike, bike, and walk in the many parks surrounding Elmhurst
With 28 parks and 500 acres of open space, it's no surprise that Elmhurst is a fantastic spot for nature trails, hikes, and biking activities. The state-wide Illinois Prairie Path runs through the town for about 5 miles, and is frequented by bikers who want to enjoy their ride surrounded by greenery. For a glimpse into Elmhurst's incredible geology, you can head to the Elmhurst Quarry Overlook, a massive limestone mine that was once used to build the city's many roads and infrastructure.
To immerse yourself in a variety of lush tropical plants, head to Wilder Park, a short 1.5-mile walk from the center of town. Wilder Park is ideal for scenic walks, as well as biking through the many paths, but its best feature is the Wilder Conservatory. The conservatory is a sight straight out of a fairytale, with a koi carp pond, tall ficus trees, and bright white and orange trees adorning the corridors.
However, the main natural attraction in Elmhurst is its easy access to an untouched natural reserve. Located around 3.4 miles away from the urban center is the York Woods Forest Preserve, home to 100-year-old oak trees, stunning biodiversity, and all kinds of bird species. The preserve connects to the wider Salt Creek Greenway Trail and provides access to several surrounding suburbs including Oak Park, Chicago's next door neighbor with a walkable village and immaculate architecture.