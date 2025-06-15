A Canyon In California's Overlooked Eastern Sierra Has Some Of The State's Most Stunning Secret Campgrounds

The draws of the Western Sierra surely make it one of the most enticing regions in California. From the historic, Gold Rush town of Mariposa, aka the "Gateway to Yosemite," to the uber-enchanting Gold Rush settlements that line the 49 Highway to the awe-inspiring Sequoia National Park (the second-oldest in America), this is well-trodden territory for visitors to the Golden State. But there is a whole other side to these mountains, hidden out beyond the great Sierra Crest. It's known as the Eastern Sierra and it's home to an overlooked valley where you can find hidden campgrounds, stacks of hiking, and glimmering lakes. Welcome to Bishop Creek Canyon.

Cutting deep into the Inyo National Forest, the canyon follows the course of its namesake creek as it winds down from the high peaks. You can drive all the way up it along State Road 168, which clocks up just over 15 miles after branching off the legendary U.S. Route 395, an underrated road trip through California's most iconic scenery. Before long, you'll be cruising between sweeps of wild forests and remote campgrounds, all set under a theater of majestic granite peaks. What's not to love?

Another bonus is the relative lack of crowds compared to the hotspots on the west-facing side of the sierras. The entire Inyo National Forest reports a total of just under 5.5 million site visits each year. Weigh that against the 170 million or more that are thought to travel to the Sierra National Forest over on the Western slope. The one downside is that getting to Bishop's Creek can be a bit of a challenge. The nearest airport is the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport, but that has limited connections. Alternatively, it's a four-hour drive from Bakersfield and just over three-and-a-half hours from Reno.