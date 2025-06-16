Nevada's No-Fee Canyon Just Outside Of Red Rock Is An Overlooked Hiking Haven With Epic Sandstone Beauty

The rock climbing around Las Vegas is so good that Alex Honnold, legendary climber and star of the Oscar-winning documentary "Free Solo," decided to call the place home. In a 2019 "Outside" interview, Honnold specifically mentioned the climbing at Calico Basin, especially in the winter. Since the rock is sandstone, you'll want to avoid it during rain (or snow) because the routes will literally crumble beneath you. When the rock is dry at Calico Basin, however, the vast number of established shorter routes on the beautiful red sandstone are enough to satisfy any climber looking to scratch that itch. And if you manage to climb everything you want to in Calico Basin, right next door is the top-ranked rock climbing destination, Red Rock Canyon.

If you'd rather keep your feet firmly planted on the ground, trekking up and over the rolling rocky buttes just off the road is a fun way to spend your day. There's also the 1.5-mile Calico Basin Trail, an easy out-and-back nature walk weaving through scrub brush, red rocks, cacti, and ash trees. The trail starts from the main parking lot, just to your right if you're looking at the boardwalk. While you can stick to the route, unblocked sight lines allow you to veer off the trail and scramble over the moderate rocky formations that abound in the area. The more ambitious might want to check out the Lower Calico Hills Loop, which runs between Calico Basin from Red Rock Canyon and pieces together four other trails for 5 miles of hiking. While clambering through Calico Basin, keep an eye on your footing and look for creatures like the giant desert hairy scorpion — but don't forget to look up at the walls around you. You're likely to get a secondhand thrill watching climbers dance up into the sky.