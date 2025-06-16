Nevada's No-Fee Canyon Just Outside Of Red Rock Is An Overlooked Hiking Haven With Epic Sandstone Beauty
A short drive from the bright lights and mega-resorts of Las Vegas, the tourist hub known as "the most fun city in America," you'll find a different kind of fun. The sprawling sandstone hills and cliffs of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area draw outdoor enthusiasts from all over the world, but the area is far from a secret. If you're really looking to get away from the teeming masses flocking to the Vegas Strip, try popping into lesser-known Calico Basin just outside the conservation area's gates. There you'll find striking desert scenery, world-class rock climbing, and winding trails sure to please the whole family.
The epic rock formations at Calico Basin mirror the grand spires and walls that have made Red Rock Canyon an international climbing destination and a go-to for a day of hiking in the fresh Nevada air. The colors on the rock walls blend from red to gold and back as if the sand is doing its own impersonation of the desert sun setting. The striking colors, the majesty of the formations, and the awe-inspiring climbers spidering their way up the walls explain why Red Rock Canyon attracts over 3 million visitors a year. Its overlooked neighbor Calico Basin attracts considerably less than half that. Unlike Red Rock Canyon, Calico Basin is free to enter.
Climbing and hiking in Calico Basin
The rock climbing around Las Vegas is so good that Alex Honnold, legendary climber and star of the Oscar-winning documentary "Free Solo," decided to call the place home. In a 2019 "Outside" interview, Honnold specifically mentioned the climbing at Calico Basin, especially in the winter. Since the rock is sandstone, you'll want to avoid it during rain (or snow) because the routes will literally crumble beneath you. When the rock is dry at Calico Basin, however, the vast number of established shorter routes on the beautiful red sandstone are enough to satisfy any climber looking to scratch that itch. And if you manage to climb everything you want to in Calico Basin, right next door is the top-ranked rock climbing destination, Red Rock Canyon.
If you'd rather keep your feet firmly planted on the ground, trekking up and over the rolling rocky buttes just off the road is a fun way to spend your day. There's also the 1.5-mile Calico Basin Trail, an easy out-and-back nature walk weaving through scrub brush, red rocks, cacti, and ash trees. The trail starts from the main parking lot, just to your right if you're looking at the boardwalk. While you can stick to the route, unblocked sight lines allow you to veer off the trail and scramble over the moderate rocky formations that abound in the area. The more ambitious might want to check out the Lower Calico Hills Loop, which runs between Calico Basin from Red Rock Canyon and pieces together four other trails for 5 miles of hiking. While clambering through Calico Basin, keep an eye on your footing and look for creatures like the giant desert hairy scorpion — but don't forget to look up at the walls around you. You're likely to get a secondhand thrill watching climbers dance up into the sky.
Your checklist for visiting Calico Basin
Located just half an hour west of Las Vegas, Calico Basin is as easy to access as it is unforgettable. Obviously, the easiest way to get there is via rental car from Harry Reid International Airport, but some people ride bikes or even hike to the park. While you need to pay a fee and to visit the Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area, and you even need a reservation if visiting between October 1 and May 31, Calico Basin is located just outside the gates in a no-fee, no-reservations area. Make sure you park in designated areas, however, since parking tickets are very expensive.
If you want to climb at Calico Basin, you should bring standard climbing gear, as well as a trad rack, since many routes aren't bolted. If you're a hiker, make sure you have proper rubber-soled shoes or boots. Sandstone can be slick, so the grippier the better. You also will want either high socks or long pants, since the desert foliage can be rather abrasive. It is the Mojave, so don't forget to pack sunscreen and plenty of water and snacks. After your hike, make sure to stop at the nearby charming village of Blue Diamond for a quick bite before heading back to your hotel.
The summer sees the fewest visitors, in large part because the area around Calico Basin is sweltering from June to September. Fortunately, though millions of people flock to Red Rock Canyon during the pleasanter times of year, Calico Basin gets considerably fewer visitors. This little hiking haven deserves to be on the radar for any traveler seeking nature, exercise, and adventure 30 minutes outside America's unhealthiest city.