The Upsetting Detail About Florida's 2025 Hurricane Season To Know Before You Vacation There

Florida, a mainly coastal destination north of the tropics, is one of the five main destinations in America most likely to be hit by hurricanes. From June until November, the Sunshine State isn't always sunny — in actuality, this is the time when hurricanes typically hit the area, according to Visit Florida. It is imperative for meteorologists on a local and national level to track these storms and help the public with the most up-to-date information on how to stay safe for residents, as well as those preparing for travel during hurricane season. Although this is an essential worker's duty, it is becoming increasingly worrisome to those in the industry due to the Trump Administration's federal worker layoffs, which are in line with the "Project 2025" initiative (via PBS).

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) — the experts who track hurricanes — were part of the mass job losses. At least 880 employees' names were on the list at the end of February 2025, and an additional 1,000 professionals' jobs have been looming since, according to Space. Some of these layoff positions included two flight directors, who help the NOAA hurricane hunters aircraft operating in the air 24/7, giving the most accurate on-the-scene information reported. These positions are some of the most important and, with limited crew members, will now face direct challenges in keeping citizens safe.