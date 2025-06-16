America's Only Downtown Theme And Water Park Is A Summer Colorado Haven With Rides And Unique Attractions

Most big cities pack their downtowns with shopping, dining, nightlife and towering office buildings. But, what if you want to scream your lungs out on a thrill ride, splash down a water slide, and nosh on cotton candy in between? Try downtown Denver, Colorado. Elitch Gardens, which has called Colorado's capital its home for the last 135 years, is the only theme park in America located within the heart of a city. It's a beloved summer haven that has delighted Colorado locals and visitors for generations.

Elitch Gardens' history is woven into downtown Denver's fabric. It began as a zoo in the 1890s, the first in a city west of Chicago. Over time, it slowly evolved into the vibrant, adrenaline-pumping adventure park it is today. The park's 53 rides and attractions can fill a multi-day outing, depending on your love of stomach-twisting roller coasters, arcade games, water slides, and unique events. Oh, and a calorie-packed menu of concession stand treats and soft drinks.

Denver's theme park is on par with popular U.S. hot spots like Chicago's Navy Pier, a "year-round playground" on the waterfront, full of rides, food, and shops. Or Coney Island's Luna Park, New York City's largest amusement park with tons of thrilling seaside rides. Elitch Gardens can compete with both, at least for now. Emerging plans will likely move the park to another location in the coming years, making way for a mega development. All the more reason to make the trip to this iconic downtown amusement park before it enters a new chapter.