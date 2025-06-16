America's Only Downtown Theme And Water Park Is A Summer Colorado Haven With Rides And Unique Attractions
Most big cities pack their downtowns with shopping, dining, nightlife and towering office buildings. But, what if you want to scream your lungs out on a thrill ride, splash down a water slide, and nosh on cotton candy in between? Try downtown Denver, Colorado. Elitch Gardens, which has called Colorado's capital its home for the last 135 years, is the only theme park in America located within the heart of a city. It's a beloved summer haven that has delighted Colorado locals and visitors for generations.
Elitch Gardens' history is woven into downtown Denver's fabric. It began as a zoo in the 1890s, the first in a city west of Chicago. Over time, it slowly evolved into the vibrant, adrenaline-pumping adventure park it is today. The park's 53 rides and attractions can fill a multi-day outing, depending on your love of stomach-twisting roller coasters, arcade games, water slides, and unique events. Oh, and a calorie-packed menu of concession stand treats and soft drinks.
Denver's theme park is on par with popular U.S. hot spots like Chicago's Navy Pier, a "year-round playground" on the waterfront, full of rides, food, and shops. Or Coney Island's Luna Park, New York City's largest amusement park with tons of thrilling seaside rides. Elitch Gardens can compete with both, at least for now. Emerging plans will likely move the park to another location in the coming years, making way for a mega development. All the more reason to make the trip to this iconic downtown amusement park before it enters a new chapter.
Thrills, flicks, and chills at Elitch Gardens
No trip to a theme park would be complete without the requisite thrill rides, which leave you an adrenaline-filled mess, your voice worn to bits from screaming. It's the only logical pastime between mega-doses of funnel cake and soft drinks. Elitch Gardens' dozen thrill rides run the gamut from Boomerang, a thundering steel monster with vertical loops, to Colorado's tallest free-fall swing, the XLR8R. Elitch Gardens has you covered if you're not into the thrills and chills of a gut–churning coaster. There are a dozen family-friendly rides and 13 kids' rides for younger visitors to enjoy alongside their parents. Your hot summer days can be cooled off with one of the many water park rides and aquatic attractions, where swimmers of all ages and abilities will find something to enjoy.
The park's "dive-in movies" let you kick back in the wave pool at the water park's Island Kingdom, screening kids' flicks from a pantheon of newly-released animated films to nostalgic classics that mom and dad will appreciate. The park also occasionally hosts adults-only nights at the water park for visitors aged 21 and older, complete with a DJ, drinks, and foam cannon to liven things up. During big-ticket summer festivities like Independence Day, the park lights up the night with a fireworks bonanza. Visitors keen to skip the summer heat can enjoy Fright Fest in October, six weekends of ceaseless haunted fun that makes Elitch Gardens an epicenter of creepy, ghoulish delight. Expect plenty of horrifying clown masks.
Planning your visit to Elitch Gardens
Elitch Gardens is a destination in and of itself, though you can incorporate it into a bigger trip to Denver. It is open from May through October, with the water park running between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Day tickets cost about $70 per person, though you may be able to get a discount by visiting during the week or booking online. If you plan on visiting more than once, consider a season pass. For a relaxed, day-long experience, book one of Elitch Gardens' private cabanas, located throughout the water park. The covered pavilions come with food and beverage service, tube rentals, tables, chairs, and other perks. They are an ideal, hassle-free way to enjoy the park with kids or a larger group.
To save money on your getaway to Denver and Elitch Gardens, consider a hotel-and-pass package, which comes with a hotel stay, free breakfast, parking, and discounted admission to the park for one all-inclusive price. The distance from Denver International Airport (DEN) to Elitch Gardens is roughly 23 miles. Since you'll already be in town, be sure to visit the other attractions in downtown Denver, including the famous Downtown Aquarium, Denver Union Station, 16th Street Mall, and Larimer Square. For a classic Rocky Mountain hike near the city, head to Eldorado Canyon State Park, one of Colorado's best and only a short drive from Denver, boasting scenic canyon trails.