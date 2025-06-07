Chicago's 'Year-Round Playground' Is A Waterfront, Free-Admission Gem Full Of Rides, Food, And Shops

The Centennial Wheel, an iconic fixture in the Chicago skyline, is centered right at the heart of Navy Pier and debuted as the world's first Ferris wheel at the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. At its 196-foot peak, the panoramic vistas are unbeatable, rivaling those of the nearby Willis Tower Skydeck, the highest observation deck in America. Other park attractions include the S&S DoubleShot drop tower, Wave Swinger, Carousel, Tea Cups, Amazing Chicago's Funhouse Maze, and Butterfly House.

To truly soak up Navy Pier's playground atmosphere, dig into classic Chicago chow. Savor Italian beef, deep dish pizza, and Chicago-style hot dogs. Then, if you still have room for more, don't forget the "Saturday Night Live"-famous Billy Goat Tavern Cheezborger, Garrett's caramel and cheese popcorn mix, and The Original Rainbow Cone of five colorful ice cream flavors heaped onto a crispy cake cone. Navy Pier Beer Garden, with its specialty craft beer selection, is perfect for hanging out from spring to summer, while Offshore, the United States' largest rooftop deck, is open all year for dining and drinking, made cozy with fire pits and a gaming area.

Navy Pier hosts a kaleidoscope of shops and kiosks, and the Chicago-centric stores are where you'll take home the most meaningful mementoes. Chicago Sports & Novelty stocks jerseys, caps, and all shows of the city's fervent fanship for its professional teams, while the Neighborhood Urban Gift Shop celebrates its vividly diverse communities with made-in-Chicago gifts, home goods, and apparel. At the Women's Live Artist Studio, browse thoughtfully curated works from local female creatives; each day features a different artist painting on site. The renowned and highly acclaimed Chicago Shakespeare Theater, staging as many as 20 plays annually, and the Chicago Children's Museum with three levels of interactive and interpretive play are perfect activities for cold or rainy days.