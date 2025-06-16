Massachusetts' Wildly Unique Park Is A Giant Pond Where Visitors Will 'Walk On Water' With Incredible Views

On the calmest of New England days, there's a certain stillness to the water in local ponds and lakes that can be captivating. With water that often appears like a sheet of glass, it's easy to imagine yourself coasting on the surface as if you wouldn't sink. In the city of Framingham, Massachusetts there's a park that offers a unique pathway directly through the heart of a pond where for a moment, you feel the sensation of walking on water. The locale is Farm Pond, a 26-acre pond and park area in Framingham that has more than three centuries of history in the area where the American Revolution first began.

Not far from the historic Massachusetts town of Concord sits Framingham, a city of over 70,000 residents only over 20 miles from Boston. Just down the road from the city center is where Farm Pond showcases one of the more unique features you're likely to see. This "walk on water" pathway that presents one-of-a-kind water views for visitors was an accidental result of efforts to bring water to other parts of the state centuries ago. What was created is now an attraction that brings in visitors from all over to have their own biblical moment.