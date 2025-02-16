Escape Boston's Crowds At A Nearby Historic Massachusetts Town Famed For Local Charm And Unique Landmarks
Incorporated in 1635, Concord, Massachusetts, is historic for many reasons. The setting of the famous Battle of Lexington and Concord that commenced the Revolutionary War, the town, which has a population of 17,500, still boasts many unique landmarks which today make it a draw for Revolutionary War buffs and those with a casual interest in history alike. Minute Man National Historical Park is a particular favorite with those looking to explore the state's Revolutionary past, as are the Old Manse, Concord Museum, and the Old North Bridge that still stands. Monument Square in the center of town is the site of several iconic landmarks dedicated to the conflict, and it is also of great interest to fans of American literature, because of the unusually high concentration of famous writers who have lived and produced work in Concord, especially those belonging to the Transcendentalist Movement in the 19th century.
But Concord is also increasingly famous for its local charm, with great food, drink, and arts, meaning visitors can expect a well-rounded trip. Massachusetts has its fair share of quirky towns, especially in Cape Cod. But Concord shows that even inland you will find plenty of quiet, quaint, and welcoming places that are a tonic to big cities such as nearby Boston, which is also the nearest transport hub if you are travelers from farther afield. Best of all, the train from Boston to Concord takes just 40 minutes.
Concord and the transcendentalists
The Transcendental Movement emerged in Boston in the early 1830s, as the writers expressed their beliefs that all of creation is connected and essentially good. Drawing on the European Romantic writers, they sought insights into the workings of the universe through revelation provided by nature, rather than dry logic. Several of the key figures in the movement lived in Concord during their literary careers, most notably Louisa May Alcott, Henry David Thoreau, Nathaniel Hawthorne, and Ralph Waldo Emerson.
Evidence of Concord's literary history can be found all over town. "Little Women" author Louisa May Alcott's Orchard House is a site of major tourist interest, as is Emerson's house, and a replica of the house at Walden Pond, where Thoreau wrote his masterpiece, "Walden." The pond itself is a lovely place to relax and swim, making summer a good time to visit Concord. The graves of these writers can also be visited at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.
Finally, be sure to pay a visit to The Concord Bookshop on Main Street, a much loved literary institution founded in 1940 that's still going strong and supporting local authors, making sure Concord retains its reputation for producing great writers for years to come.
How to spend a long weekend in Concord, Massachusetts
Main Street is where you will find the beating heart of Concord, with great stores, eateries, and places to stay. In east Concord, Main Streets Market & Cafe has been serving the local community for over a century, having passed through four generations of the same family. Frequented as a coffee shop, bar, and restaurant for breakfast, dinner, and lunch, this establishment proudly incorporates ingredients from the family's own farm and offers live music in the evenings. There are several other options within a few minutes walk, or you can head west over the Assabet River to find even more great places to eat, such as the West Village Tavern, a cozy eatery known for its delicious food and friendly service.
Concord is also home to countless charming stores ideal for souvenirs. Artinian Jewelry is great for quirky jewelry as well as gold pieces and engravings, while North Bridge Antiques boasts everything from collectibles to eye-catching furniture. And when it comes to where to stay, there's plenty to choose from. For a sense of history, you could stay at Concord's Colonial Inn, founded in 1716, which also boasts an award-winning restaurant. The North Bridge Inn, meanwhile, is a comfortable bed and breakfast with its own historic charm. There is also a variety of Airbnb listings for travelers who prefer a rental home to the offerings of hotels.
In all Concord is a history lover's kind of destination, and it makes for a nice complement to the state's diverse and educational nature-focused settings.