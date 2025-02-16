Escape Boston's Crowds At A Nearby Historic Massachusetts Town Famed For Local Charm And Unique Landmarks

Incorporated in 1635, Concord, Massachusetts, is historic for many reasons. The setting of the famous Battle of Lexington and Concord that commenced the Revolutionary War, the town, which has a population of 17,500, still boasts many unique landmarks which today make it a draw for Revolutionary War buffs and those with a casual interest in history alike. Minute Man National Historical Park is a particular favorite with those looking to explore the state's Revolutionary past, as are the Old Manse, Concord Museum, and the Old North Bridge that still stands. Monument Square in the center of town is the site of several iconic landmarks dedicated to the conflict, and it is also of great interest to fans of American literature, because of the unusually high concentration of famous writers who have lived and produced work in Concord, especially those belonging to the Transcendentalist Movement in the 19th century.

But Concord is also increasingly famous for its local charm, with great food, drink, and arts, meaning visitors can expect a well-rounded trip. Massachusetts has its fair share of quirky towns, especially in Cape Cod. But Concord shows that even inland you will find plenty of quiet, quaint, and welcoming places that are a tonic to big cities such as nearby Boston, which is also the nearest transport hub if you are travelers from farther afield. Best of all, the train from Boston to Concord takes just 40 minutes.