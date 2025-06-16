One Of America's Largest Rivers Is A NY Gem Called The 'Fourth Coast' Lined With Eateries And Famed Fishing

There's a reason travelers flock to America's coastal gems. Iconic American coastal cities like Los Angeles and Miami have made coasts a part of their, shaping everything from local flavors and outdoor activities to art and everyday experiences. Apart from the Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific, the United States is fortunate to have a lesser-known shoreline called the "Fourth Coast" — a nickname for the St. Lawrence Seaway. This waterway stretches 2,340 miles from Lake Ontario to the Atlantic Ocean, making it one of North America's most significant river systems.

The heart of this region is St. Lawrence County in New York State. It's easy to access this area, as it is served by two international bridges and multiple airports, including Massena International and Ogdensburg International. The Three Nations Bridge Crossing in Massena connects directly to Cornwall, Ontario, while the Ogdensburg–Prescott International Bridge links Ogdensburg to Johnstown, Ontario, making ideal entry points for Canadian tourists. Though there's little public transit in this part of Upstate New York, car rentals are readily available and strongly recommended for exploring the region.

Syracuse, an affordable Central New York city known for its food and art, is the nearest major city to St. Lawrence County, located approximately 128 miles south of Ogdensburg and about 2.5 hours by car. With its vibrant fishing scene and memorable local cuisine, St. Lawrence County makes the destination rewarding.