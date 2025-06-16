One Of America's Largest Rivers Is A NY Gem Called The 'Fourth Coast' Lined With Eateries And Famed Fishing
There's a reason travelers flock to America's coastal gems. Iconic American coastal cities like Los Angeles and Miami have made coasts a part of their, shaping everything from local flavors and outdoor activities to art and everyday experiences. Apart from the Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific, the United States is fortunate to have a lesser-known shoreline called the "Fourth Coast" — a nickname for the St. Lawrence Seaway. This waterway stretches 2,340 miles from Lake Ontario to the Atlantic Ocean, making it one of North America's most significant river systems.
The heart of this region is St. Lawrence County in New York State. It's easy to access this area, as it is served by two international bridges and multiple airports, including Massena International and Ogdensburg International. The Three Nations Bridge Crossing in Massena connects directly to Cornwall, Ontario, while the Ogdensburg–Prescott International Bridge links Ogdensburg to Johnstown, Ontario, making ideal entry points for Canadian tourists. Though there's little public transit in this part of Upstate New York, car rentals are readily available and strongly recommended for exploring the region.
Syracuse, an affordable Central New York city known for its food and art, is the nearest major city to St. Lawrence County, located approximately 128 miles south of Ogdensburg and about 2.5 hours by car. With its vibrant fishing scene and memorable local cuisine, St. Lawrence County makes the destination rewarding.
Fishing in St. Lawrence River
Fishing on the St. Lawrence River is a popular activity, but it's important to be familiar with the rules to avoid a run-in with the law. To start, anyone age 16 and older must carry a valid New York State freshwater fishing license. Both U.S. and Canadian coast guards, along with local authorities, patrol the region, so it's important to do your due diligence and review the most current fishing regulations. Thankfully, you get a copy of the regulations guide when you buy your fishing license. Do remember that not every catch can be kept, as there are daily limits, size restrictions, and species-specific rules that apply.
If you're not sure where to start with fishing on the St. Lawrence River, the area is home to local launch communities along the river. Ogdensburg has easy access to the water and a range of guided charter options like Fenntastic Outdoors Adventure and J-Rod Charters, making it great for visitors of all experience levels. Waddington has competitive fishing tournaments like the Thayers Marine Tournament and Bass Master. Massena, near the Moses-Saunders Power Dam, is ideal for anglers looking to target deeper channels and trophy walleye. You can't go wrong with any of these towns as they all have a strong local fishing presence to help you get the perfect catch. These towns are distinct and spread across a large area, so visitors planning to hop between them will appreciate having their own wheels.
Food scene in St. Lawrence County
Once the fishing is done, visitors can indulge in the area's excellent local gastronomic offerings. In Massena, there's the Gristmill Brewery, where small-batch brews can be enjoyed riverside, as well as Hardy's Bakery and Cafe, with its freshly baked goods and seasonal offerings. Ogdensburg has must-visit restaurants as well. One such is Gran View Restaurant, which is known for its spectacular view of the river and has been open since 1945. In addition, the family-owned Wimpy's Inn cultivates a loyal customer base with its signature sauce. Grab crepes and coffee at Artworks Creperie in Waddington, then kick back with wings and Mexican food on the outdoor patio at J.C.'s River Run.
St. Lawrence County, being a premier farming hub, also highlights its farmers' markets — a budget-friendly outdoor activity enjoyed even in major cities like New York City. Farmers' market schedules vary every year, so be sure to consult local listings to see what's open during your visit. In the summer, both Massena and Ogdensburg have farmers' markets where buyers can support local farmers and small businesses. The County proudly participates in New York State's annual Maple Weekends, which takes place over two weekends in March every year, offering visitors a chance to experience the maple sugaring process firsthand. One great place to enjoy this tradition is Sweeter Creations Sugar House in Waddington, where guests can watch syrup being made, sample maple treats, and even join in on gathering sap.