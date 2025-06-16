The Majestic Waterway Known As 'America's River' Has Just Been Named Its Most Endangered In 2025

The mighty Mississippi River is an iconic natural landmark that has shaped the nation, stretching 2,350 miles from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. Initially, it served as the western border of the newly independent United States, then became the natural boundary that bisects the country, defining east from west. You can follow the Mississippi across 10 states along the Great River Road, starting from the river's birthplace in Minnesota's oldest state park.

But if you want to cruise along its waters, climate change has made it more difficult. Low water levels have forced some Mississippi cruises to cancel. One Mississippi cruise line, American Queen Voyages, closed shop in 2024, limiting cruise options for visitors hoping to travel "America's River."

A new report from American Rivers, a conservation group, has named the Mississippi the most endangered river in the country. Intense flooding and prolonged droughts have created erratic swings in water levels that endanger the ecosystems and communities that live off the Mississippi. Compounding the problem, says American Rivers, are changes to federal flood management, especially FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "It is essential that the federal government maintain a robust role in managing floods and other natural disasters since rivers know no borders," the report states.