Holland America's Secret To Get A Cheap High-Quality Meal At A Very Fancy Restaurant On Your Cruise
For many, embarking on a cruise is all about indulgence, taking full advantage of the sun-soaked decks, exotic port stop excursions, and bottomless buffets. However, there are many unwritten rules when it comes to dining on a cruise ship, whether you are just hitting the buffet or heading to a more upscale restaurant. For cruise goers seeking a fine-dining experience that won't sink their finances, consider a trip with Holland America Line. The 150-year-old legacy cruise line sails all seven continents, and promises guests premium accommodations at sea through award-winning service and exquisite dining. Also, on this cruise line, there's a well-kept dining secret worth knowing.
Centered at the heart of Holland America's culinary offerings is the Pinnacle Grill, a white tablecloth gem known for its elegant ambiance and high-end cuisine. Dinner here comes with a premium price tag — think dry-aged steaks and table-side service that feels straight out of a Michelin-starred eatery. The secret to getting the best to eat at this upscale restaurant for a better price is to head there during lunch. During this time of the day, the steakhouse offers guests the same premium setting and service at a much lower price point. Lunch is priced at $25 per person as opposed to $52 per person for dinner. Holland America quietly offers this upscale lunch as a budget-friendly alternative to its formal dinner service. It's a popular choice among seasoned cruisers looking to elevate their onboard dining without breaking the bank.
What's on the menu at Pinnacle Grill and why lunch is a steal
So what can you actually expect from this luxe lunch? Well, the Holland America Line is known for having some of the best food offerings at sea, according to travelers. The Pinnacle Grill lunch menu, in particular, reads like something off a fine dining menu in Napa or New York City, only it's available at sea and for a fraction of the dinner price. Think less buffet and more upscale steakhouse.
Although the menu is slightly different at lunch with fewer options, you can still dine on standout appetizers. Entrees range from indulgent options like the 12-ounce New York Strip with your choice of sides for a $10 supplement to seafood-forward picks such as the Alaskan king salmon and seared scallops. More premium menu highlights like the Tomahawk Bone-In Rib Eye that serves two ($35 supplement) may only be available at dinner. However, as one Redditor noted on the r/HollandAmerica forum of the website, "there are some items on the dinner menu that aren't available for lunch but the lunch will still be very good and [is] a great experience."
This fancy midday meal is a smart hack for cruisers who want to treat themselves without splurging on dinner. Just don't be surprised if it becomes your new sea-day tradition. After all, when you can savor lobster tails and truffle vibes before 2 p.m., why wouldn't you? Make sure to save room for dessert as well. For more food-related cruise tips take a look at the ultimate guide to bringing food on a cruise.