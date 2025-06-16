Holland America's Secret To Get A Cheap High-Quality Meal At A Very Fancy Restaurant On Your Cruise

So what can you actually expect from this luxe lunch? Well, the Holland America Line is known for having some of the best food offerings at sea, according to travelers. The Pinnacle Grill lunch menu, in particular, reads like something off a fine dining menu in Napa or New York City, only it's available at sea and for a fraction of the dinner price. Think less buffet and more upscale steakhouse.

Although the menu is slightly different at lunch with fewer options, you can still dine on standout appetizers. Entrees range from indulgent options like the 12-ounce New York Strip with your choice of sides for a $10 supplement to seafood-forward picks such as the Alaskan king salmon and seared scallops. More premium menu highlights like the Tomahawk Bone-In Rib Eye that serves two ($35 supplement) may only be available at dinner. However, as one Redditor noted on the r/HollandAmerica forum of the website, "there are some items on the dinner menu that aren't available for lunch but the lunch will still be very good and [is] a great experience."

This fancy midday meal is a smart hack for cruisers who want to treat themselves without splurging on dinner. Just don't be surprised if it becomes your new sea-day tradition. After all, when you can savor lobster tails and truffle vibes before 2 p.m., why wouldn't you? Make sure to save room for dessert as well. For more food-related cruise tips take a look at the ultimate guide to bringing food on a cruise.