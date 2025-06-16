This Lakeside Wisconsin Village Is An Overlooked Midwest Gem With Beaches, Boating, And A Summer Festival
Wisconsin has no shortage of idyllic waterside destinations (including a stunning lakeside city with an award-winning beach), so it's the perfect region for those seeking relaxation with a splash of adventure. Summer is a fantastic time to visit, as the state hugs two of America's Great Lakes and provides travelers with plenty of charming waterside villages to choose from. One highly underrated Midwest gem here is the quaint village of Twin Lakes, which is a haven for boating, beaches, and summer festivities.
Situated about 45 miles northeast, the closest major airport to Twin Lakes is Milwaukee International Airport. The easiest and most efficient way to get around is with a rental car, which can be organized at the airport. With a rental car, you can also take time to explore other stunning destinations close to Twin Lakes, like Lake Geneva (with its fine dining, boutiques, and beautiful beaches).
While there is so much to see and do around Twin Lakes, including visiting Milwaukee on the western shore of Lake Michigan, chances are you may find it hard to pull yourself away from this charming and captivating lakeside paradise. Twin Lakes has something to suit everyone, and many activities involve the town's twin lakes, Lake Mary and Elizabeth Lake. In addition to a variety of lake-based activities, this overlooked village is surrounded by scenic walking trails, a golf course, and woodland views.
Find the best things to do in Twin Lakes
Twin Lakes is one of Wisconsin's best-kept secrets, and those who visit value the sense of serenity that comes with fewer crowds. While there are plenty of hacks to avoid the crowds at busy beaches, Twin Lakes is a destination where you won't have to worry about competing for solitude or a peaceful stroll in nature. One of the best things to do in Twin Lakes is to rent a boat (or a jet ski if you're feeling adventurous), an excellent family-friendly activity described on TripAdvisor as "both invigorating and relaxing."
In addition to waterways, Twin Lakes boasts some glorious stretches of sand where you can soak up the sun. These spots include Lake Mary Beach, which is located in Lance Park, and Lucille Beach Park, on the shores of Elizabeth Lake. Unmissable free events for families include the Aquanut Water Shows at Lance Park. Held every Saturday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., the shows invite you to relax and enjoy entertaining trick-skiing, ballet, and choreographed stunts.
If that wasn't enough, Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park is just a five-minute drive north of town and features kayaking, a 5-mile hiking trail, and fishing at Freedom Lake. Twin Lakes is a year-round destination where visitors can enjoy snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, but the warmer months between May and September are an ideal time to enjoy water activities and summer festivities.
Twin Lakes comes alive in summer
Summer doesn't just mean outdoor recreation; it also includes summer festivals. Twin Lakes is a haven for such events, and those who visit during summer will get to experience another side of this dreamy waterside village. What's more, Twin Lakes doesn't just stop at one or two summer festivals. It features various offerings to suit every interest, with gatherings like Country Thunder Wisconsin, CornFest, and numerous local food festivals (which Wisconsonites are known for).
Those visiting in June will get the opportunity to join Lance Park's Rock the Lake festival, which treats guests to food, beer, and live music. If that wasn't enough to keep you entertained, Milwaukee's Henry Maier Festival Park (just an hour away from Twin Lakes) is home to the world's largest music festival, Summerfest, which also happens in June. Throughout July, Country Thunder (the ultimate country music festival) and LibertyFest take place. August brings an annual street party on Main Street and CornFest, which features three days of epic watersports contests.
Visitors will love this region's relaxed atmosphere, adventure opportunities, and vibrant festivities. Twin Lakes is a great, albeit highly underrated place, to soak up a slice of local life, enjoy spectacular vistas, and chow down on great food, which can be enjoyed at spots like the tiki-bar-inspired Sand Bar and Island Grill. Don't skip the seafood and cocktails!