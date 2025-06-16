This Lakeside Wisconsin Village Is An Overlooked Midwest Gem With Beaches, Boating, And A Summer Festival

Wisconsin has no shortage of idyllic waterside destinations (including a stunning lakeside city with an award-winning beach), so it's the perfect region for those seeking relaxation with a splash of adventure. Summer is a fantastic time to visit, as the state hugs two of America's Great Lakes and provides travelers with plenty of charming waterside villages to choose from. One highly underrated Midwest gem here is the quaint village of Twin Lakes, which is a haven for boating, beaches, and summer festivities.

Situated about 45 miles northeast, the closest major airport to Twin Lakes is Milwaukee International Airport. The easiest and most efficient way to get around is with a rental car, which can be organized at the airport. With a rental car, you can also take time to explore other stunning destinations close to Twin Lakes, like Lake Geneva (with its fine dining, boutiques, and beautiful beaches).

While there is so much to see and do around Twin Lakes, including visiting Milwaukee on the western shore of Lake Michigan, chances are you may find it hard to pull yourself away from this charming and captivating lakeside paradise. Twin Lakes has something to suit everyone, and many activities involve the town's twin lakes, Lake Mary and Elizabeth Lake. In addition to a variety of lake-based activities, this overlooked village is surrounded by scenic walking trails, a golf course, and woodland views.