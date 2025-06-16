Michigan's Bustling Beachside Festival Transforms This Coastal City Into Pure Americana Joy Each Summer

The beachfront cities of Michigan might not get the same reputation as those of Florida or Southern California with their beach parties, but their summer spirit is just as strong, with local festivals, sandy dancefloors, and beach barbecues. Just one example is Caseville's legendary cheeseburger festival, which comes with Lake Huron views. If you come to Michigan at the height of summer, you can sample some of the best of its lakeside liveliness in Grand Haven, the resort city with serene beaches and a bustling boardwalk. Every year, starting toward the end of July, the city hosts The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, a celebratory feast of music, rides, and fairs that honors U.S. Coast Guard members.

The Coast Guard Festival has its roots in 1924, when a local Coast Guard station made an unofficial event for its members including a picnic and rowing competition. It became an official, annual festival in 1937, and over time, grew to such significance that Grand Haven was named Coast Guard City, USA by Congress. Today, the festival hosts over 350,000 attendees each year. While the week-long celebration has an array of activities and events, it centers around the National Memorial Service, which honors Coast Guard members who lost their lives in service over the past year. The Memorial Service is followed by a Grand Parade to salute Coast Guard members. Beyond honoring the military, the festival is a beloved local tradition that blends patriotism with summer fun.