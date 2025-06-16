West Virginia's Adirondack-Style Resort State Park Is A Lovely Lakeside Retreat For A Quiet Getaway

West Virginia is an outdoor paradise filled with so many underrated destinations to uncover. Home to one of the world's oldest rivers and destinations that will captivate you with fall foliage, the state offers a lot for the nature enthusiast. Now, get ready for a new outdoor lakeside adventure in Stonewall Resort State Park. Located in Roanoke, the state park houses Stonewall Jackson Lake and covers 1,900 acres.

Outdoor aficionados will love the tranquil atmosphere on Stonewall Jackson Lake, where you can go boating via the marina or go fishing on the lake. You might catch muskellunge, crappie, and bass while fishing. The fun doesn't end there, as adventure abounds on land with hiking and biking the many trails around the area. Stay a night or two and enjoy the various facilities that the Stonewall Resort offers — golf, swimming pools, and spa, you name it! Plus, their Adirondack-style lodges might just take away all your stress and worries.

The park is perfect for a lakeside getaway with scenic lake views, rolling hills, outdoor recreation, and a luxurious resort; it's got everything and more. It's less than two hours from another great all-inclusive adventure resort in Oak Hill and about an hour and a half from Morgantown. The nearest airport is North Central West Virginia Airport, 40 miles away, and the nearest international airport is Pittsburgh International Airport, 140 miles away.