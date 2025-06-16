West Virginia's Adirondack-Style Resort State Park Is A Lovely Lakeside Retreat For A Quiet Getaway
West Virginia is an outdoor paradise filled with so many underrated destinations to uncover. Home to one of the world's oldest rivers and destinations that will captivate you with fall foliage, the state offers a lot for the nature enthusiast. Now, get ready for a new outdoor lakeside adventure in Stonewall Resort State Park. Located in Roanoke, the state park houses Stonewall Jackson Lake and covers 1,900 acres.
Outdoor aficionados will love the tranquil atmosphere on Stonewall Jackson Lake, where you can go boating via the marina or go fishing on the lake. You might catch muskellunge, crappie, and bass while fishing. The fun doesn't end there, as adventure abounds on land with hiking and biking the many trails around the area. Stay a night or two and enjoy the various facilities that the Stonewall Resort offers — golf, swimming pools, and spa, you name it! Plus, their Adirondack-style lodges might just take away all your stress and worries.
The park is perfect for a lakeside getaway with scenic lake views, rolling hills, outdoor recreation, and a luxurious resort; it's got everything and more. It's less than two hours from another great all-inclusive adventure resort in Oak Hill and about an hour and a half from Morgantown. The nearest airport is North Central West Virginia Airport, 40 miles away, and the nearest international airport is Pittsburgh International Airport, 140 miles away.
Indulge in both indoor and outdoor adventures
Whether the fresh air is just what you need or you're looking for a luxurious getaway with lakeside views, the Stonewall Resort State Park will not disappoint. For water activities, the marina is available for boat and slip rentals. There are a variety of options, from pontoon and double decker rentals and CraigCat rentals that can fit two people. You can also enjoy the lake on kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards.
Don't miss the chance to see the mountains with more than 20 miles of hiking trails to explore. Go on a trek on the Lakeside Nature Trail, a 3.2-mile loop trail that takes you from the resort lodge, the lake, and to Carrion Bay. It does take a little over an hour to complete, but it is considered to be an overall easy hike. A step up from this is the Autumn Laurel Brooke Trail, a 1.5-mile loop trail that's considered to be a moderate hike. It takes less than an hour to complete, as compared to the lakeside trail, but it does have a bit of a climb.
On the resort itself, there are lots of things to do. Spend your time on the 18-Hole Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course or get pampered at the Mountain Laurel Spa for a complete relaxing getaway. They also offer both indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a lakeside fire pit, and three stunning restaurants.
Dining and accommodation in Stonewall Resort State Park
Make the most out of your nature retreat and stay a couple of nights at the resort. If you're looking for somewhere closer to the lake with cozy Adirondack styles, the lodges are a perfect option. Wake up right by the water's edge and only be a short walk from the pool, hot tubs, and, more importantly, the lake. If the cottage and rustic setting is something more your vibe, the collection of Cottage and Lake House Collection is far from all the action but closer to nature. They each come with a fully-equipped kitchen and a private deck for the cottages or a covered patio for the lake houses. If you're all in on an outdoor adventure, a stay in an RV or tent at their campgrounds also offers a relaxing stay.
Round out your day with delicious food from one of their three dining options. The signature restaurant is Stillwaters, with an offering of Appalachian cuisine and a patio great for eating with lakeside views. Lightburn's Restaurant still has the views, but is located farther away at the clubhouse. Here, the ambiance is intimate and great for a romantic night out. Last but not least is TJ Muskies, a more casual restaurant where you can hang out, get a burger and beer, or watch the occasional live music performances.