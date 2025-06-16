This Campground Off The Million Dollar Highway Is On A Mountain With Views Of The 'Switzerland Of Colorado'

Colorado is home to many different beautiful campgrounds all over the state. If you want to get your heart pumping, have one-of-a-kind views, and don't mind camping off the grid, then you may enjoy visiting a camping site high up in Colorado's mountains. Amphitheater is a seasonal campground located near popular Colorado destinations like Silverton, Ridgeway, and Ouray, which is known as the "Switzerland of Colorado" thanks to its beautiful views. The park is generally open somewhere around the beginning of June to early October, when the weather is pleasant and the chances of snow are lower.

It gets its name thanks to the local rock formations caused by a mix of a volcanic explosion and the movement and formation of glaciers, both of which occurred a long time ago. The campsite provides tent sites and RV spots, so you can bring your camping gear of choice. However, it works best with small campers, under 35 feet in total length or 27 feet in camper length and there is no water or electricity for any site. No matter how you decide to camp, or at what point in the season, the prices are the same at $28 a night.

There are a few trails near the campground to check out as well, including Upper Cascade Falls Trail, Baby Bath Tubs, and Chief Ouray Mine, which all start at a trailhead right in the Amphitheater. This campsite is also a great option for those who enjoy going off-road, as there are paths nearby available to them as well. Fishing, hunting, and hiking are other activities you can do in the area.