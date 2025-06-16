This Campground Off The Million Dollar Highway Is On A Mountain With Views Of The 'Switzerland Of Colorado'
Colorado is home to many different beautiful campgrounds all over the state. If you want to get your heart pumping, have one-of-a-kind views, and don't mind camping off the grid, then you may enjoy visiting a camping site high up in Colorado's mountains. Amphitheater is a seasonal campground located near popular Colorado destinations like Silverton, Ridgeway, and Ouray, which is known as the "Switzerland of Colorado" thanks to its beautiful views. The park is generally open somewhere around the beginning of June to early October, when the weather is pleasant and the chances of snow are lower.
It gets its name thanks to the local rock formations caused by a mix of a volcanic explosion and the movement and formation of glaciers, both of which occurred a long time ago. The campsite provides tent sites and RV spots, so you can bring your camping gear of choice. However, it works best with small campers, under 35 feet in total length or 27 feet in camper length and there is no water or electricity for any site. No matter how you decide to camp, or at what point in the season, the prices are the same at $28 a night.
There are a few trails near the campground to check out as well, including Upper Cascade Falls Trail, Baby Bath Tubs, and Chief Ouray Mine, which all start at a trailhead right in the Amphitheater. This campsite is also a great option for those who enjoy going off-road, as there are paths nearby available to them as well. Fishing, hunting, and hiking are other activities you can do in the area.
Take time ot visit Ouray and the Million Dollar Highway while you're in the area
This campground is a 10-minute drive to the awe-inspiring mountain town in the west best known as America's Switzerland: Ouray. You can even see it from the campground quite easily. There, you will find plenty of amenities, stores, and restaurants to check out. Artisan Bakery and Cafe offers breakfast, coffee, and lunch with plenty of delicious options to choose from. For dinner, Brickhouse 737 is a great option that uses farm-fresh ingredients and dog-friendly. There are even some relaxing hot springs nearby, including Ouray Hot Springs, perfect for families with plenty of different pools and temperatures to allow you to find the most enjoyable place to relax.
Of course, you can't miss the opportunity to witness million dollar views at the mountainous Colorado road known as one of America's prettiest, called the Million Dollar Road. It is also called Highway 550. There are several rumors on how it got its more famous name, ranging from the idea that it was the cost of building the route to one of the first drivers on the road claiming they would not take it ever again, even for a million dollars. It's easy to feel the same way when you first get on the road; this route is pretty scary to drive, with plenty of hairpin turns and steep drop-offs. It's one of the most dangerous roads in all of America. But if you're willing to risk it and drive carefully, you will be rewarded with unbelievable views of waterfalls, canyons, and mountain ranges.
What to know about the Amphitheater Campground
If you didn't manage to reserve a spot in time for your vacation, don't lose hope yet. Several of the sites are first-come, first-served. People who have camped in the area before mention that campsites 19 through 27 are some of their favorites, as they provide the best views and plenty of chances to see mesmerizing sunsets. Near the end of September, all of the sites change to first-come, first-served as the peak season is over and the number of campers coming in is greatly decreased as cold temperatures creep in and schools start back up.
As for how to get to the campground, the closest airport is the Montrose Regional Airport, which is about an hour by car or 2.5 hours by bus. If you're driving, however, you will take Highway 550. Considering the Amphitheater Campground is generally open from late May to the end of September, driving isn't usually the worst, as you'll miss most of the snowy season. However, make sure to check for any bad weather conditions
It's always exciting to jump right into adventures while vacationing, but you might need to be careful at this campground. If you are not from the area, make sure you take the first few days slow and steady and drink plenty of water, as the campground's elevation is 8,400 feet, and it's possible to get altitude sickness at that point. Spend the first couple of days exploring Ouray, and perhaps some of the other nearby towns. One popular example is Telluride, which is home to America's first and only free gondola ride that takes tourists to iconic Colorado Mountain Towns.