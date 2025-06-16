North Carolina's Small But Bustling Waterfront Town Has Quaint Ice Cream Shops, Antique Finds, And Calm Charm

Located right on the edge of the Perquimans River is an enchanting estuary featuring a place perfect for people with a sweet tooth or an eye for vintage. Hertford, North Carolina, is a small 2.8 square mile piece of riverside paradise that's home to around 2,000 people, though many more stop by this old-fashioned town to taste their delicious ice cream, hunt for a treasure or two in local antique stores, and take in the tranquility of the water.

If you were sold at "sweet tooth," getting to Hertford is easy. For anyone near the closest major city of Raleigh, it's about a two-and-a-half-hour drive on Highway 64 and then Highway 17. It's also a little over an hour from Norfolk International Airport, which has daily flights from several major U.S. cities, making it a great way to avoid Virginia's Chesapeake Bay crowds and opt for a more serene small-town ambiance.

Springfield Bed & Breakfast is one of the only places to stay close to Hertford, but that's fine since its quaint yet spacious rooms, large front porch to relax on, and abundant southern charm can't be beaten. In short, it's slow living at its best. If you want to be close to the water and do some paddling, book a spot at nearby Strick's Family Campground. It has its own pier and is just a 7-minute drive from the main street in Hertford, South Church Street.