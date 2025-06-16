North Carolina's Small But Bustling Waterfront Town Has Quaint Ice Cream Shops, Antique Finds, And Calm Charm
Located right on the edge of the Perquimans River is an enchanting estuary featuring a place perfect for people with a sweet tooth or an eye for vintage. Hertford, North Carolina, is a small 2.8 square mile piece of riverside paradise that's home to around 2,000 people, though many more stop by this old-fashioned town to taste their delicious ice cream, hunt for a treasure or two in local antique stores, and take in the tranquility of the water.
If you were sold at "sweet tooth," getting to Hertford is easy. For anyone near the closest major city of Raleigh, it's about a two-and-a-half-hour drive on Highway 64 and then Highway 17. It's also a little over an hour from Norfolk International Airport, which has daily flights from several major U.S. cities, making it a great way to avoid Virginia's Chesapeake Bay crowds and opt for a more serene small-town ambiance.
Springfield Bed & Breakfast is one of the only places to stay close to Hertford, but that's fine since its quaint yet spacious rooms, large front porch to relax on, and abundant southern charm can't be beaten. In short, it's slow living at its best. If you want to be close to the water and do some paddling, book a spot at nearby Strick's Family Campground. It has its own pier and is just a 7-minute drive from the main street in Hertford, South Church Street.
Waterfront wandering with sweet treats
You can tell from strolling through Hertford that an old-timey atmosphere is prevalent, and as you look, you'll see plenty of areas where this history has been preserved. Woodard's Pharmacy is one such place. More of a general store, it's known in town for its huge ice cream cones, and many visitors mention its nostalgic feel. One TripAdvisor commenter called it "a great place to tell your kids about how it used to be." Order a cone, saunter through the charming downtown streets full of historic buildings, and pop into the Perquimans County History Museum to learn about the town's past.
If your sugar craving isn't contented with ice cream alone, the mobile Harbor Treatz food van offers funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos, and even deep-fried Uncrustables. Their food is served with waterfront wandering in mind, but if you want to do more than just walk by the water, head to the area across the street from Hertford Bay Taphouse on West Grubb Street, where you'll find self-service kayak rental.
Walking and kayaking can work up an appetite for some savory food; luckily, there's a small handful of locally loved places close by with tasty options to satisfy your hunger. For breakfast or lunch, Brew2Rescue is a non-profit cafe with a mission to help end human trafficking, and Captain Bob's BBQ & Seafood is a casual spot to dive into some delectable North Carolina barbecue. Later, the Hertford Bay Taphouse is the place to grab a beer, watch live music, or sing karaoke. If you'd rather dine by the water to marvel at the beauty of this area, take the 15-minute drive from town to the Clubhouse at the Albemarle Plantation. Ask for a terrace table if you can, and enjoy stunning views across the water.
Hertford is an antique lover's paradise
The food is great, but antique shopping is one of the activities downtown Hertford is best known for. The town was founded in 1758, making it one of the earliest to be established in the state of North Carolina. Before you break open your wallet for some shopping, you can soak up the heritage of the area at Newbold-White House, just a 5-minute drive south of South Church Street. This historic building was constructed in 1730 by the Quakers, and though it's not a storefront, it's certainly worth a visit to put you in the mood for antiquing.
When you're ready to dive into purchasing some trinkets and heirlooms of a bygone era, you have to pay a visit to some of Hertford's finest antique stores. Church Street Antiques & Other Cool Stuff has every corner filled with vintage curiosities waiting to be discovered, and nearby Something Old Something New Antiques has its own impressive selection of gems from years past. It's even part of the Perquimans Treasure Hunter's Trail, which takes you through 9 miles of like-minded stores in the county, a journey that may lead you to stumble upon some underrated antique finds. Don't walk past Hertford Mercantile without popping in for some tasty cheese, crackers, and dips, and if you haven't yet had your fill of antiques at this point, head down to Hertfordshire Antiques & More off of Harvey Point Road.
Preserving history is a Hertford priority, and the town has done a fantastic job of this. Speaking to Our State, director of the Downtown Hertford Main Street Program, Trish Rand, said, "If you want an authentic, old-school North Carolina experience, you'll find it in Hertford."