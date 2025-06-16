These Sustainably Minded 'Active-Ism' Tours Explore America's National Parks With A Wholesome Purpose

For Intrepid, a brand known for its immersive, outdoorsy programs, national parks serve as the bread and butter of some of its most popular tours. It's also a certified B-Corp company that takes global impact into account with everything it does, and has since it first went on tour in 1988. Intrepid trips focus on connection, both with fellow travelers in a small-group setting and with the communities the tours visit, introduced through local guides. However, its itineraries are typically full of observational and experiential education rather than participatory — Intrepid's hands-on mission work is handled by its non-profit foundation.

That's where the gutsy new Active-ism program differs, and at the same time feels like a no-brainer for Intrepid. It's more mission-forward and cause-aligned than other offerings — designed for travelers who don't just want to see good done with their dollars, but who want to do good. To align with this, these tours will be priced lower than Intrepid's comparable offerings and cap parties at 11 people to foster greater support and connection among travelers and with group leaders.

During hikes and shared meals, the duo of local guides and activist hosts on each trip aim to teach travelers about how the presidential orders are affecting the U.S. National Parks and how individuals can support the park system through advocacy, donations, and giving back to national parks through volunteer work. Issues that may be covered include park funding, indigenous land rights, and wildlife survival. Plus, there'll be plenty of opportunities to reflect on how these iconic parks are being protected and practice some of the best ways to thank your park rangers and make their days.