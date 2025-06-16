These Sustainably Minded 'Active-Ism' Tours Explore America's National Parks With A Wholesome Purpose
To most travelers, an "active" vacation means one full of physical activity — but what about a trip that activates your heart and connection to nature as well? That's the goal of Intrepid Travel's newly announced "Active-ism" tours, launching in November, 2025. Conceived in response to budget cuts made by the Trump administration to the U.S. National Park Service, along with the elimination of more than 1,500 of park staff positions, the trips are aimed at educating Americans and getting them more involved in protecting their National Park System.
Comprised of more than 60 national parks, in addition to hundreds more protected landscapes and historical sites including monuments, seashores, reserves, and memorials, the U.S. National Park System is one of the largest-by-quantity and oldest in the world. Hosted by environmental activists, the Active-ism tours will aim to teach travelers how they can help protect these national treasures through trying times while actively enjoying them on hikes through their pristine landscapes. Created as small-group ventures, they aim to introduce Americans who want to make a difference but maybe don't know how they can fight for their parklands, while meeting like-minded individuals. There are, of course, plenty of ways to find truly unique travel experiences in the U.S. on your own, but why not let Intrepid do the leg work for you — everything up until you hit the trail, that is.
Intrepid Travel and the Active-ism difference
For Intrepid, a brand known for its immersive, outdoorsy programs, national parks serve as the bread and butter of some of its most popular tours. It's also a certified B-Corp company that takes global impact into account with everything it does, and has since it first went on tour in 1988. Intrepid trips focus on connection, both with fellow travelers in a small-group setting and with the communities the tours visit, introduced through local guides. However, its itineraries are typically full of observational and experiential education rather than participatory — Intrepid's hands-on mission work is handled by its non-profit foundation.
That's where the gutsy new Active-ism program differs, and at the same time feels like a no-brainer for Intrepid. It's more mission-forward and cause-aligned than other offerings — designed for travelers who don't just want to see good done with their dollars, but who want to do good. To align with this, these tours will be priced lower than Intrepid's comparable offerings and cap parties at 11 people to foster greater support and connection among travelers and with group leaders.
During hikes and shared meals, the duo of local guides and activist hosts on each trip aim to teach travelers about how the presidential orders are affecting the U.S. National Parks and how individuals can support the park system through advocacy, donations, and giving back to national parks through volunteer work. Issues that may be covered include park funding, indigenous land rights, and wildlife survival. Plus, there'll be plenty of opportunities to reflect on how these iconic parks are being protected and practice some of the best ways to thank your park rangers and make their days.
The first two Active-ism tours have been announced
Starting things off in the autumn (November 1-5, 2025), the first Active-ism tour to debut will take travelers to Zion & The Grand Canyon, led by charismatic environmental influencer and advocate, Alex Haraus. In addition to soulful hikes among the sandstone cliffs of Zion and along the Grand Canyon's famous 13-mile Rim Trail, guests will see Monument Valley through the eyes of a Navajo guide, learning about the Indigenous history of Northwest Arizona. The second iteration of this tour will really dig into climate action under the guidance of Wawa Gatheru in spring 2026 (April 14-18). Tour pricing begins at $1,446 and includes twin shared room accommodations, four breakfasts, and three lunches.
Next, in June 2026, tours led by Michael Mezzatesta (June 7-12) and Leah Thomas (June 14-19) will introduce the untamed wilderness and wildlife of Yellowstone & The Grand Tetons and the connection their indigenous custodians have to them. Travelers will see Old Faithful, the Grand Prismatic Spring, herds of wild buffalo, and hopefully wolves on an off-road tracking adventure led by a local naturalist. Mezzatesta is well known for his discussions around climate and economics, while Thomas has built a following around day-to-day creative practices that help the environment, so expect discussions to be diverse and rewarding. At six days in length, these tours begin at $2,061 and include twin share accommodation with four breakfasts and two lunches.