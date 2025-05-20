Here's How To Volunteer At National Parks In 2025 And Earn Perks While Giving Back

From Hawaii and Alaska and scattered from coast to coast, when you take a look at the complete list of every national park in America, you'll find that it boasts a total of 63 parks, representing some of the most spectacular wilderness areas in the entire world. While professional rangers and other paid park personnel are integral to the functioning of these parks, volunteers provide critical services, too. Thousands of them, in fact. National Park Service spokesperson Kathy Kupper told Money, "More than 300,000 people volunteer their time and talent to national parks annually."

So, what do all these national park volunteers actually do? The list is as long as the trunk of a giant sequoia. It includes to-be-expected everyday tasks like trail maintenance and picking up garbage, but also more creative ones, like leading educational activities, conducting wildlife research, coordinating Junior Rangers, supporting libraries and museums, and even making art as an Artist-in-Residence. Every year, hundreds of volunteers (many of them retirees) also serve as campground hosts within the parks, where they greet visitors, inform them about rules, and provide valuable information. These campground hosts and other volunteers may not be paid, but they can realize a wide range of non-monetary and monetary perks. Like other voluntary activities, volunteering in national parks is intrinsically rewarding and has a surprising array of health benefits, especially for adults aged 60 and older, according to the Mayo Clinic. It keeps people physically and mentally active, reduces stress, and improves mood by increasing levels of the feel-good hormone, dopamine.