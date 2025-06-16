North Carolina's Tourist Trap In Asheville Was Given The Unfavorable Title Of Most Overpriced In The World

A visit to the Vatican Museums costs $23. A trip to Hearst Castle runs $35. An outing at the Palace of Versailles, including access to its spellbinding and labyrinthine gardens, will set you back $37. If you think any of these admission prices are whoppers, brace yourself for the eye-watering cost of entry to the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. The average cost of a ticket starts at $80. It's no wonder the Gilded Age country home of George Vanderbilt, scion of the wealthy Vanderbilt family, turned up on USA Today's list of the "Most Overpriced Attractions Worldwide."

USA Today arrived at this costly conclusion by deep-diving into 23.2 million Google reviews written for 500 tourist attractions. Next, they mined the reviews for words like "tourist trap," "overrated," and "expensive." Of the 30,171 Biltmore reviews USA Today parsed, the word "expensive" popped up 653 times. This hefty count landed the Biltmore Estate at No. 12 on the overpriced list. Another North Carolina attraction, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, fared slightly better, coming in at No. 55.

Nestled in the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains a little under an hour's drive from the hidden resort town of Hot Springs, the Biltmore Estate is famous for being America's largest privately owned home. Built over a six-year period beginning in 1889, the 175,000-square-foot behemoth boasts 250 rooms, 65 fireplaces, and priceless artworks by European masters like Renoir and Monet. Add to this exquisitely manicured gardens rolling over a verdant, 8,000-acre estate, and there's no denying the Biltmore is worth a visit. But is visiting worth such exorbitant prices?