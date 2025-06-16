New York's Most Charming Lighthouse In The Middle Of The Hudson River Can Be Visited On Select Summer Days

History buffs and maritime mavens are in for a real treat. With the opening of the Erie Canal in 1825, the Hudson River lacked a beacon to safely guide vessels to and from the Great Lakes. Upon approval from Congress, construction of the Second Empire style-lighthouse, which rises an impressive 46 feet, commenced in earnest in 1873, with the first lighting occurring only a year later. During your visit, be on the lookout for the original fog bell, which is affixed to the structure's brick exterior.

Now a museum, the lighthouse houses a wealth of interesting pieces donated by the family of the lighthouse's last civilian keeper, providing a tangible glimpse of a bygone era. Though this isn't the oldest lighthouse you'll find — like the Marblehead Lighthouse which is the Great Lakes' oldest such structure — the Hudson-Athens Lighthouse has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979.

The lighthouse is accessible only by boat, but look on the bright side: Even though you can't just amble right up to the structure, you can still enjoy scenic water views on the way there. Hour-long public tours are offered on select Saturdays (usually one Saturday at the end of each month from May through mid-October), providing guests with a generous window within which to visit in the summer or fall. Children ages 3 to 11 can get a spot on the tour for $15 while adults are charged a reasonable $25, with discounted rates available for members of the Hudson-Athens Lighthouse Preservation Society (HALPS).