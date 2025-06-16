This Stylish Arizona Hotel Is A Dreamy Sedona Escape For Hikers, Wellness Seekers, And Their Dogs
Imagine ditching your responsibilities for a short while and instead keeping calm with picturesque mountain views and staying busy with heart-pumping excursions out in nature. Now, imagine getting to do all that with your best friend, aka your dog, as your companion. That's what a trip to the newly opened Mountain Modern — the redesigned, refreshed, and renamed transformation of Sedona Real Inn & Suites in Sedona, Arizona — has to offer. Sedona was recently named the "most mindful travel destination" in the world, and staying at this resort, which is surrounded by stunning mountain views and just 10 minutes from one of Arizona's best shopping areas, makes it easy to see why.
Mountain Modern Sedona, which is the brand's second location after opening up its first spot in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in 2017, makes good on the promise of its name and offers up modern accommodations and amenities mixed with mountain vibes and views. No matter where you're coming from, it's easy enough to get there as it's a simple 2-hour drive straight north from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the state's largest airport.
Once you arrive at Mountain Modern, you'll have simple, classic (and pet-friendly) rooms to choose from as your home away from home. Grab any or all of your meals onsite at The Den, which offers a rotating food menu, a full bar, a coffee shop, to-go items at a small marketplace, and a lounge area with fireplaces to relax with your drinks and bites. For further relaxation, hit up the outdoor pool and hot tub, featuring Sedona's beautiful natural landscape as the backdrop. Wellness seekers can also take advantage of the resort's unique events, with past programming like crystal bowl sound baths, meditation and breathwork, and more.
Inside each room at the Mountain Modern
There are a few different room types available with different sizes, bedding, and additional amenities. The base level is the guest room, which comes with your choice of either a king bed or two queens and runs at about $100 to $500 a night, depending on the time of the year. The accommodations feature a simple and clean look with white sheets, black-and-white nature photos behind the headboards, and dark, multi-colored, patterned carpets. Each room comes with a coffee maker, microwave, and mini-fridge, as well as your usual hotel amenities of a full bathroom and air conditioning.
The next step up is a studio, which has options for either a king or two queen beds, as well as whether you want to have a regular studio or an upgraded one with a patio. The rooms come with a queen-sized sofa sleeper on top of the main bed. Another amenity the studio has that the guest rooms don't have is a fireplace in its living room area for a cozy night in when the sun goes down. Prices are in the $100 to over $600 range per night.
The most luxurious room is the suite, which is a combo of a guest room and a studio. Choose between a regular king suite or one with an attached wellness studio. The base level features a king bed in the main bedroom, as well as a connected studio room with a queen bed, queen sofa sleeper, fireplace, and balcony or patio. The wellness studio suite is perfect for fitness enthusiasts, as it has its own attached fitness room with a Peloton, a TV with on-demand fitness classes, and dumbbells. The price changes the most for the suites, with bookings costing anywhere from $200 to $1000 a night.
Things for you and your dog to do at the hotel and around Sedona
One characteristic that makes Arizona such a popular state for pet owners is that so many areas are animal-friendly. The city of Sedona, especially, features activities and lodging that are open to pets, like Mountain Modern. This resort was crafted with all of its guests in mind, including ones with four legs. Along with its pet-friendly rooms, there's also an on-site dog park for your beloved pet to run around and play with others. Once the pups are all tired out, they can refuel with yummy treats offered by a local pet products store, Golden Bone.
If you leave the property and decide to explore more of Sedona, you can feel confident in your ability to do so with your dog by your side. While dogs are not allowed at the trails at Red Rock State Park, Slide Rock, or Grasshopper Point, hikers can still hit up one of the many other nature areas with their pup in tow. Stock up on enough water for you and your dog, and choose a trail based on difficulty level, distance, and scenery to get the most out of your adventure. For an easier walk, head out on the scenic Baldwin Trail, which runs for 3 miles and features views of red rock formations. The Broken Arrow Trail, meanwhile, is a popular and thrilling hike with a 3-mile loop of a moderate level of difficulty. For a quick but difficult hike, give Cathedral Rock Trail a try. While only a little over a mile round-trip, this trail requires a bit of rock scrambling as you make your way to the bottom of Cathedral Rock, a natural sandstone hill that's one of the most iconic landmarks in the state.