This Stylish Arizona Hotel Is A Dreamy Sedona Escape For Hikers, Wellness Seekers, And Their Dogs

Imagine ditching your responsibilities for a short while and instead keeping calm with picturesque mountain views and staying busy with heart-pumping excursions out in nature. Now, imagine getting to do all that with your best friend, aka your dog, as your companion. That's what a trip to the newly opened Mountain Modern — the redesigned, refreshed, and renamed transformation of Sedona Real Inn & Suites in Sedona, Arizona — has to offer. Sedona was recently named the "most mindful travel destination" in the world, and staying at this resort, which is surrounded by stunning mountain views and just 10 minutes from one of Arizona's best shopping areas, makes it easy to see why.

Mountain Modern Sedona, which is the brand's second location after opening up its first spot in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in 2017, makes good on the promise of its name and offers up modern accommodations and amenities mixed with mountain vibes and views. No matter where you're coming from, it's easy enough to get there as it's a simple 2-hour drive straight north from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the state's largest airport.

Once you arrive at Mountain Modern, you'll have simple, classic (and pet-friendly) rooms to choose from as your home away from home. Grab any or all of your meals onsite at The Den, which offers a rotating food menu, a full bar, a coffee shop, to-go items at a small marketplace, and a lounge area with fireplaces to relax with your drinks and bites. For further relaxation, hit up the outdoor pool and hot tub, featuring Sedona's beautiful natural landscape as the backdrop. Wellness seekers can also take advantage of the resort's unique events, with past programming like crystal bowl sound baths, meditation and breathwork, and more.