One Of Arizona's Best Shopping Areas Is A Unique Sedona Village Full Of Art And Food In A Lush Landscape

Getting to Tlaquepaque is simple. You can walk here from Uptown, and free parking is available on site if you decide to drive. However, the parking lot can become chaotic during peak hours. Sedona continues to deal with overtourism issues, so consider visiting during the off-season or the middle of the week. Sedona is beautiful at all times of year — beat the crowds and avoid parking headaches by traveling in the winter. Regardless of when you plan your trip, you'll find the majority of Tlaquepaque shops open daily until the early evening.

A bit of everything can be found in this vibrant shopping center, though be sure to visit its many art galleries. The Renee Taylor Gallery is among its most popular. Featuring jewelry, sculptures, paintings, and other creations from a variety of local artists, it's a wonderful spot to enjoy inspiring works of art. The Vue Gallery is also part of the Renee Taylor Gallery. Housed in a separate building closer to Oak Creek, it's home to a wealth of additional sculptures. Art Gallery Carré d'artistes is another favorite, displaying beloved paintings from artists around the globe.

A handful of restaurants are scattered among the shops at Tlaquepaque, including Sedona's ultra-popular Pump House Station Urban Eatery and Market. Housed in a rustic building with a free-wheeling mix of decorations, it serves upscale dishes and some of the best coffee in town. Prefer to stick with something that better fits the Tlaquepaque vibes? Check out El Rincon for a fusion of traditional Mexican and Navajo fare in a dining space bursting with vibrant color.