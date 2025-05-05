One Of Arizona's Best Shopping Areas Is A Unique Sedona Village Full Of Art And Food In A Lush Landscape
With soaring red rocks, miles of trails, and a laid-back charm that earned it the title of the world's "most mindful" escape, Sedona is wildly popular with travelers. It's a city big on outdoor amenities, as visitors flock here for world-class hiking and biking, or to practice yoga at one of its many spiritual vortexes. But tucked away from its trails and soaring sandstone cliffs is the unforgettable Tlaquepaque — a thriving arts and shopping village bursting with eclectic storefronts.
Tlaquepaque is a dense village consisting of tightly packed stucco buildings. Vines crawl up its many staircases and railings, and a thick canopy of trees provides shade from the blistering Arizona sun. It's as if you've stepped into a traditional Mexican village, with cobblestone walkways guiding you from one shop to the next, and it's an area begging to be explored. Located just south of Uptown near the bubbling Oak Creek, it's an easy destination to reach — be sure to carve time out of your busy schedule to enjoy its enchanting streets.
The best shopping and dining in Tlaquepaque, Sedona
Getting to Tlaquepaque is simple. You can walk here from Uptown, and free parking is available on site if you decide to drive. However, the parking lot can become chaotic during peak hours. Sedona continues to deal with overtourism issues, so consider visiting during the off-season or the middle of the week. Sedona is beautiful at all times of year — beat the crowds and avoid parking headaches by traveling in the winter. Regardless of when you plan your trip, you'll find the majority of Tlaquepaque shops open daily until the early evening.
A bit of everything can be found in this vibrant shopping center, though be sure to visit its many art galleries. The Renee Taylor Gallery is among its most popular. Featuring jewelry, sculptures, paintings, and other creations from a variety of local artists, it's a wonderful spot to enjoy inspiring works of art. The Vue Gallery is also part of the Renee Taylor Gallery. Housed in a separate building closer to Oak Creek, it's home to a wealth of additional sculptures. Art Gallery Carré d'artistes is another favorite, displaying beloved paintings from artists around the globe.
A handful of restaurants are scattered among the shops at Tlaquepaque, including Sedona's ultra-popular Pump House Station Urban Eatery and Market. Housed in a rustic building with a free-wheeling mix of decorations, it serves upscale dishes and some of the best coffee in town. Prefer to stick with something that better fits the Tlaquepaque vibes? Check out El Rincon for a fusion of traditional Mexican and Navajo fare in a dining space bursting with vibrant color.
Exploring the rest of Sedona, AZ
Tlaquepaque is one of the best spots in Sedona — but it won't take you long to explore its few streets. You can likely visit all its shops and sights in an afternoon, even if you're taking your time to slowly meander its walkways and indulge in the unique atmosphere. But once you're done, Sedona has plenty more for you to enjoy.
To keep your shopping spree going, head north to Uptown. This is the main drag of Sedona, where you'll find the usual assortment of tourist traps, gift shops, restaurants, and lodging. This is a great place to find lodging if you want to be close to everything Sedona has to offer, but it's also quite hectic. Folks who prefer a more relaxing getaway should instead check out Sedona's best spa resort promising an intimate stay.
Once you've filled your empty suitcase with artwork and souvenirs, don't forget to enjoy the many trails carving through the red sandstone cliffs. One option is to enjoy a famed scenic overlook between Sedona and Flagstaff. Nestled into a canyon densely packed with trees, it's a remarkable place to reconnect with nature. Cathedral Rock is also a must-visit — the short trail is a bit challenging, but you're rewarded with dramatic views of towering rocky columns as they surge out of the surrounding forest. All of these amenities are just a short drive from Tlaquepaque, so you won't need to make special plans to visit.