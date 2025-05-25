One Of Sedona's Most Accessible, Popular, And Beautiful Red Rock Trails Is A Challenging And Thrilling Hike

The Broken Arrow hiking route starts alongside the Jeep trail, but don't let the 4x4 vehicles scare you. Broken Arrow's accessibility means you can easily bring your car to the trailhead, step out, and hit the trail. The trek offers a mix of rocky terrain with dirt pathways that lead through open spaces and thicker brush. All of the paths are well-trodden, so you can leave the machete at home.

Broken Arrow includes a walk past the Devil's Dining Room, a 90-foot deep, 50-foot wide sinkhole. While it's an oddly pleasing, curious formation, beware: it's also a bat colony. The hole is thankfully fenced in, preventing you or any other visitors from reliving Batman's origin story. The trail also ambles past Battlement Mesa and the Twin Buttes, two majestic formations that can overwhelm the senses. From there, hikers have a detour. The Submarine Rock Trail, which branches off Broken Arrow, leads to its eponymous formation. Climbing to the top reveals an engrossing, 360-degree view of Sedona. A lucky few may even encounter wildlife along the trail, with deer and bucks making a rare cameo.

Broken Arrow ends at Chicken Point, its curious name referencing Jeep drivers of yore who'd traverse its treacherous, steep sides, making themselves a point of comparison to those who "chickened out." The truly adventurous can continue hiking past Chicken Point, reaching the top of neighboring outcrops to see one of the Broken Arrows up close, as well as a stunning view of the surroundings. Be sure to stop by Oak Creek Canyon after Sedona, taking in its famed scenic overlook of breathtaking canyons. And if all that trekking leaves your body and soul a little spent, stop by Mii Amo, Sedona's best spa resort offering a uniquely healing and intimate stay.