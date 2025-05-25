One Of Sedona's Most Accessible, Popular, And Beautiful Red Rock Trails Is A Challenging And Thrilling Hike
Although the popularity of Sedona makes undiscovered gems in the Arizona hotspot hard to come by, underrated experiences abound. The question remains, what's the ideal way to explore Sedona's Mars-like vistas? On four wheels or two legs? The Broken Arrow Trail offers both, with parallel tracks for both high-clearance four-wheelers and two-footed humans. Popular pink Jeeps bumping along the trails have become a Sedona trademark, and the 3.4-mile round-trip trek meshes accessibility with challenging stretches, adding up to a moderate climb of 426 feet among thrilling crimson outcrops that'll take about two hours in total.
Sedona has become a popular tourist magnet, so expect crowds. Base your trip out of Clarkdale, an underrated town nearby with no crowds, a mere 25 minutes southwest of Sedona. Plan your visit between September and May, when the summer heat is least oppressive. Note that Broken Arrow is completely open to the elements. Pack accordingly, bringing sunblock, hiking shoes, a decent hat, and plenty of water, no matter when you visit. Getting an early start to the day may help avoid a dearth of parking and some of the bottlenecks that'll naturally occur as more and more people arrive.
See the best of Broken Arrow's outcrops
The Broken Arrow hiking route starts alongside the Jeep trail, but don't let the 4x4 vehicles scare you. Broken Arrow's accessibility means you can easily bring your car to the trailhead, step out, and hit the trail. The trek offers a mix of rocky terrain with dirt pathways that lead through open spaces and thicker brush. All of the paths are well-trodden, so you can leave the machete at home.
Broken Arrow includes a walk past the Devil's Dining Room, a 90-foot deep, 50-foot wide sinkhole. While it's an oddly pleasing, curious formation, beware: it's also a bat colony. The hole is thankfully fenced in, preventing you or any other visitors from reliving Batman's origin story. The trail also ambles past Battlement Mesa and the Twin Buttes, two majestic formations that can overwhelm the senses. From there, hikers have a detour. The Submarine Rock Trail, which branches off Broken Arrow, leads to its eponymous formation. Climbing to the top reveals an engrossing, 360-degree view of Sedona. A lucky few may even encounter wildlife along the trail, with deer and bucks making a rare cameo.
Broken Arrow ends at Chicken Point, its curious name referencing Jeep drivers of yore who'd traverse its treacherous, steep sides, making themselves a point of comparison to those who "chickened out." The truly adventurous can continue hiking past Chicken Point, reaching the top of neighboring outcrops to see one of the Broken Arrows up close, as well as a stunning view of the surroundings. Be sure to stop by Oak Creek Canyon after Sedona, taking in its famed scenic overlook of breathtaking canyons. And if all that trekking leaves your body and soul a little spent, stop by Mii Amo, Sedona's best spa resort offering a uniquely healing and intimate stay.