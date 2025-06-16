The 'Chile Capital Of The World' Is A Small New Mexico Town Bursting With Fiery Flavors And Desert Markets

Chile connoisseurs are no doubt familiar with the name Hatch. Hatch green chiles are some of the most famous, and for good reason. Unlike other peppers known for their painful punch, such as the habañero or the notorious ghost pepper, Hatch chiles are not about heat; they are only about one-third as hot as a jalapeño. But what they lack in potency, they make up for in flavor and robustness that goes well with just about anything. They're plentiful in New Mexican cuisine, but once you're hooked, you'll be adding them to cheeseburgers or pizza. They're just that good.

Similar chiles are cultivated throughout the state, but those grown in the Hatch Valley of New Mexico are the most renowned. The town of Hatch, about a 35-minute drive south of the wellness resort town of Truth or Consequences, is ground zero for chile culture, especially during the world-famous annual Hatch Chile Festival. With the festival and the soil that lends a unique flavor to the chiles, it's no wonder the little farm town bills itself as the "Chile Capital of the World."

Chiles are such an integral part of local cuisine that it's hard to imagine without them. Even the word chile can lead to confusion, as it refers not only to the peppers themselves but also to the sauce made from them. The state question, "red or green?" is second only to hello, at least when you're ordering at a restaurant. Here's an interesting chile fact: The green and red ones are exactly the same, with the red staying on the plant longer to ripen. Green chiles are usually peeled and roasted over a fire, whereas red chiles are usually dried and made into a sauce or powder.