The 'Chile Capital Of The World' Is A Small New Mexico Town Bursting With Fiery Flavors And Desert Markets
Chile connoisseurs are no doubt familiar with the name Hatch. Hatch green chiles are some of the most famous, and for good reason. Unlike other peppers known for their painful punch, such as the habañero or the notorious ghost pepper, Hatch chiles are not about heat; they are only about one-third as hot as a jalapeño. But what they lack in potency, they make up for in flavor and robustness that goes well with just about anything. They're plentiful in New Mexican cuisine, but once you're hooked, you'll be adding them to cheeseburgers or pizza. They're just that good.
Similar chiles are cultivated throughout the state, but those grown in the Hatch Valley of New Mexico are the most renowned. The town of Hatch, about a 35-minute drive south of the wellness resort town of Truth or Consequences, is ground zero for chile culture, especially during the world-famous annual Hatch Chile Festival. With the festival and the soil that lends a unique flavor to the chiles, it's no wonder the little farm town bills itself as the "Chile Capital of the World."
Chiles are such an integral part of local cuisine that it's hard to imagine without them. Even the word chile can lead to confusion, as it refers not only to the peppers themselves but also to the sauce made from them. The state question, "red or green?" is second only to hello, at least when you're ordering at a restaurant. Here's an interesting chile fact: The green and red ones are exactly the same, with the red staying on the plant longer to ripen. Green chiles are usually peeled and roasted over a fire, whereas red chiles are usually dried and made into a sauce or powder.
The iconic festival and best chile restaurants in Hatch
While you can certainly visit Hatch anytime, if you're headed there for the chiles, you'll want to go for the Hatch Chile Festival. It has been held every Labor Day weekend since 1972. It's a big deal, attracting about 30,000 people, and takes over the entire town, with all sorts of chile-themed foods to try, parades, and vendors of all sorts setting up shop.
It's not hard to find chiles in the Land of Enchantment, but if you're after the best, Hatch is probably where you're going to head. The town has several markets where you can buy the chile in any possible form: fresh, frozen, canned, roasted, dried, or powdered. You can also purchase the classic New Mexican decor item: the ristra. It's a traditional way to hang dried chiles, and has become a ubiquitous symbol of local cuisine.
As you might expect in a town known for its chiles, there are a few restaurants where you can sample the final product. One that's hard to miss is Sparky's Burgers, BBQ, & Espresso, with a 4.6 rating on Google and an eye-catching, eclectic collection of memorabilia. The green chile cheeseburger is a good place to start. Another spot is the Pepper Pot, a small local joint serving New Mexican cuisine that's famous among the chile-crazed. It's got a Google rating of 4.3 stars. If all those chiles have got your mouth burning, head over to the Icebox Brewing Taproom for a craft brew. If that's not enough to cool you down, a dip at the state's largest lake, idyllic Elephant Butte Reservoir, might do the trick. It's about 45 minutes north of town on the Rio Grande.
Travel tips for your Hatch adventure
There are few places to stay in Hatch, so most visitors will drive in from either Truth or Consequences, 38 miles to the north, or the sunny and underrated city of Las Cruces, 40 miles south. The nearest airport is the Albuquerque International Sunport, which is two and a half hours away by car. It has connections to most U.S. hubs, so you can get there from nearly anywhere.
While you might not find chain hotels or luxury resorts in Hatch, there are a few options if you want to maximize your time in town and your intake of fresh chiles. The most unique is the Historic St. Francis de Sales Inn, a comfortable spot where you can stay in a 1860 Spanish mission. There's even a suite located in the bell tower! The inn has a 4.6-star rating on Google. You may also be able to find a few other guest houses or apartments in town if you look on Airbnb.
Obviously, the best time to visit Hatch is during the Chile Festival, especially if you're going for the flavor. But if you prefer another kind of heat, summer is a good time to visit: The high desert of New Mexico experiences some blistering hot summer days, with average high temperatures of 95 degrees Fahrenheit in June. The best time to visit is actually during the late spring and early fall, specifically May and early June or late August through early October.