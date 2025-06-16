Switzerland's Stunning Tourist-Friendly Mountain Town Boasts Vineyard Strolls And Fondue Feasts
Looking for a mountain escape that's big on charm and low on stress? Say hello to Sion, the capital of Switzerland's Valais region, where medieval castles, beautiful vineyards, and cheese-laden feasts await, and all without the crowds. Getting there is simple. From the Geneva International Airport, hop on a direct train to Sion and you'll arrive at this charming city in about two and a half hours. Trains start running from 8 a.m. straight through to midnight, with departures at least once an hour via the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), offering panoramic views of the Rhone Valley. According to Pamela Drager from The Directionally Challenged Traveller — "If traveling by train from Geneva, make sure to ... sit on the righthand side of the train and you will be rewarded with beautiful views of Lake Geneva for a good chunk of the journey."
Once in Sion, don't hesitate to explore by foot, as many travelers report the city to be walkable. The main train station is centrally located, with bike rentals and restaurants all within strolling distance. There is even a winery a quick taxi ride or 25 minute walk away. Sion is perfect for those who want adventure without altitude overload, pairing mild hikes with world-class wine. For similar under-the-radar alpine gems, check out five of the most fairytale Swiss Alps villages that totally transform into a winter wonderland.
Must-see views and melted cheese magic
A picturesque vineyard stroll followed by a wine tasting and fondue feast makes for a culturally rich experience that shouldn't be missed. Start by visiting the neighboring sites of Chateau de Tourbillon and the Basilique de Valère. Perched on twin hills above the city, these are two iconic town landmarks. Tourbillon Castle (open late March to October) offers 360-degree views of the Rhone Valley and vineyards. Travelers are advised to wear sturdy shoes to navigate the steep uphill pathways. The Basilica of Valère is home to the world's oldest playable organ, and its medieval cloister feels like a walk through time. The Basilica museum is open daily — from June to September between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and October to May from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Next, indulge in Sion's foodie fame at Restaurant Au Cheval Blanc serving a menu of French and Swiss items. Cheese lovers can take a deeper dive into Sion's rich tradition of fondue or sample the regional staple of Raclette du Valais at Au Vieux Valais Restaurant (a semi-hard full fat cheese made of untreated cow's milk). Pair your cheese journey with an education in Swiss wine at Les Celliers de Sion. Here visitors can enjoy a leisurely tasting by the glass. Select a sampling of three or six regional wines from the estates of Bonvin and Varone, and all through self-service wine dispensers. Tastings are available Monday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., starting at $11 (9 CHF). For a more bespoke taste of local wine, book a visit to Cave La Romaine, a winery offering tours near the distinct hillside growing region of Flanthey. Consider expanding your alpine wine adventure by hiking through this little-known Swiss wine region recommended by Samantha Brown.
Where to stay, what to pack, and when to go
From rustic farm stays to luxury spa hotels, Sion offers a range of cozy places to spend the night. Options like Hôtel Elite and Hôtel Chalet Royal offer modern amenities, while charming inns and guesthouses in Old Town give an authentic village vibe. Expect to pay around $170 to $270 (140 to 220 CHF) per night (at the time of this writing) for a stay at Sion's mid-range hotels. For budget-conscious adventurers, take advantage of the unique alternative that is Swiss agrotourism. Connect with nature by sleeping in the straw at Ranch des Maragnènes, a farm stay experience within the Valais region. Prices start as low as $37 (30 CHF) per night including breakfast and accommodations in a plush bed of hay.
The best time to visit? Sion is an enjoyable destination for year-round travel. However, the warmer months are best for a walkable trip — allowing for hikes to the major sites and in-town strolls. Winter can be picturesque, but some attractions, like Tourbillon Castle, close for the season. To make the most of your trip, pack comfortable walking shoes or hiking boots, a refillable water bottle, sunscreen, layers, a daypack, and plenty of storage on your camera device of choice. If you're wine tasting, a travel-safe bottle tote makes for a great souvenir hauler. To ensure a seamless escape, brush-up on other expert tips like mistakes to avoid at all costs on a trip to Switzerland.