Switzerland's Stunning Tourist-Friendly Mountain Town Boasts Vineyard Strolls And Fondue Feasts

Looking for a mountain escape that's big on charm and low on stress? Say hello to Sion, the capital of Switzerland's Valais region, where medieval castles, beautiful vineyards, and cheese-laden feasts await, and all without the crowds. Getting there is simple. From the Geneva International Airport, hop on a direct train to Sion and you'll arrive at this charming city in about two and a half hours. Trains start running from 8 a.m. straight through to midnight, with departures at least once an hour via the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), offering panoramic views of the Rhone Valley. According to Pamela Drager from The Directionally Challenged Traveller — "If traveling by train from Geneva, make sure to ... sit on the righthand side of the train and you will be rewarded with beautiful views of Lake Geneva for a good chunk of the journey."

Once in Sion, don't hesitate to explore by foot, as many travelers report the city to be walkable. The main train station is centrally located, with bike rentals and restaurants all within strolling distance. There is even a winery a quick taxi ride or 25 minute walk away. Sion is perfect for those who want adventure without altitude overload, pairing mild hikes with world-class wine. For similar under-the-radar alpine gems, check out five of the most fairytale Swiss Alps villages that totally transform into a winter wonderland.