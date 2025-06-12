This Popular Florida Airline Just Stopped Flying And It Might Affect Your Bahamas Vacation

Air travel drama has been making the news recently. There have been cancellations and delays at Newark Airport; Southwest Airlines is changing its business model with checked bag fees and assigned seats; and now, one airline has called it quits entirely: Silver Airways. This regional airline flew from five airports in Florida to a range of destinations across the Caribbean, including seven in the Bahamas. So if you booked your upcoming Bahamas or Caribbean vacation with Silver Airways, you'll need to make some new plans quickly.

The airline posted about the end of service on Instagram, saying, "We regret to inform you that we are ceasing operations as of today, June 11, 2025." The post ended with a perhaps less than helpful response for anyone who had reservations with the airline: "Please do not go to the airport. All credit card purchases should be refunded through your credit card company or your travel agency." Clearly they don't want you calling them or trying to find anyone in person at an airport — it sounds like they don't have the money to give back to customers.

Our guess is that there are a lot of frantic calls and emails going out from travelers who've had their flights unexpectedly ripped out from underneath them. It didn't give any options for those who are in the middle of a trip to get back home, either. Booking flights last minute can be expensive!