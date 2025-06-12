This Popular Florida Airline Just Stopped Flying And It Might Affect Your Bahamas Vacation
Air travel drama has been making the news recently. There have been cancellations and delays at Newark Airport; Southwest Airlines is changing its business model with checked bag fees and assigned seats; and now, one airline has called it quits entirely: Silver Airways. This regional airline flew from five airports in Florida to a range of destinations across the Caribbean, including seven in the Bahamas. So if you booked your upcoming Bahamas or Caribbean vacation with Silver Airways, you'll need to make some new plans quickly.
The airline posted about the end of service on Instagram, saying, "We regret to inform you that we are ceasing operations as of today, June 11, 2025." The post ended with a perhaps less than helpful response for anyone who had reservations with the airline: "Please do not go to the airport. All credit card purchases should be refunded through your credit card company or your travel agency." Clearly they don't want you calling them or trying to find anyone in person at an airport — it sounds like they don't have the money to give back to customers.
Our guess is that there are a lot of frantic calls and emails going out from travelers who've had their flights unexpectedly ripped out from underneath them. It didn't give any options for those who are in the middle of a trip to get back home, either. Booking flights last minute can be expensive!
The end of Silver Airways leaves fewer direct options from the U.S. to the Caribbean
Silver Airways went bankrupt in December 2024, but there had apparently been a plan to try to restructure the airline and continue service. But that clearly didn't happen. With Silver Airways service going under with little warning, travelers have fewer choices to fly to a number of small airports in the Caribbean, including popular spots in the Bahamas like South Bimini and Governor's Harbour, the capital of Eleuthera with white sand beaches and quaint Victorian homes.
People responded on social media to the news of the airline's abrupt shuttering with a range of emotions. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said: "This is crazy to see just a few hours after watching a Silver flight take off from Tallahassee." Someone else posted, "This honestly sucks! Feel awful for the employees over there."
However, there were some who didn't seem to be all that surprised. One person wrote on X: "Reliability drove a nail in the coffin. Silver had a couple of evening flights out of my airport, and just for kicks we'd put a few bucks on if they would go 2+ hours late or just outright cancel. It was about 50/50 — but very, very rarely ever on time." Whatever the reason, our thoughts go out to those travelers scrambling to make new travel plans.