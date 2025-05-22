From Portable Chargers To Checked Bag Fees: All The Important Changes At Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines has made a name for itself as an underrated airline with big seats, lots of nonstop flights, and simple rules. But there have been some major changes to those rules happening at Southwest that will reshape how this airline operates. Here's what you need to know about the what and when of these updates.

Charging your phone on a plane can be tricky; not all planes have outlets at every seat. So many people rely on power banks to help keep their devices going; they're definitely one of the things you want on a long-haul flight to make it more bearable. But with Southwest, as of May 28, 2025, you can only use a power bank or portable charger if flight attendants can see it. The new update states: "When a portable charger/power bank is used during a flight, it must be out of any baggage and remain in plain sight. Do not charge devices in the overhead bin," according to the Southwest Airlines website.

The TSA requires passengers to ensure that their power banks are with them in the cabin and not in their checked luggage. So this goes a step further than other airlines. As for the why behind the change, it's a safety issue. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that lithium ion devices (like portable chargers) can overheat and cause fires. And as of May 2025, there have been "22 year-to-date verified incidents" with lithium batteries on planes "involving smoke, fire, or extreme heat," per FAA.gov. A number of Asia-based airlines also have stricter regulations on power banks, and it looks like Southwest is aiming to cut down on the potential for these incidents on their planes.