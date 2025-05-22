From Portable Chargers To Checked Bag Fees: All The Important Changes At Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines has made a name for itself as an underrated airline with big seats, lots of nonstop flights, and simple rules. But there have been some major changes to those rules happening at Southwest that will reshape how this airline operates. Here's what you need to know about the what and when of these updates.
Charging your phone on a plane can be tricky; not all planes have outlets at every seat. So many people rely on power banks to help keep their devices going; they're definitely one of the things you want on a long-haul flight to make it more bearable. But with Southwest, as of May 28, 2025, you can only use a power bank or portable charger if flight attendants can see it. The new update states: "When a portable charger/power bank is used during a flight, it must be out of any baggage and remain in plain sight. Do not charge devices in the overhead bin," according to the Southwest Airlines website.
The TSA requires passengers to ensure that their power banks are with them in the cabin and not in their checked luggage. So this goes a step further than other airlines. As for the why behind the change, it's a safety issue. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that lithium ion devices (like portable chargers) can overheat and cause fires. And as of May 2025, there have been "22 year-to-date verified incidents" with lithium batteries on planes "involving smoke, fire, or extreme heat," per FAA.gov. A number of Asia-based airlines also have stricter regulations on power banks, and it looks like Southwest is aiming to cut down on the potential for these incidents on their planes.
Southwest's open seating will be a thing of the past starting in 2026
One of the things that helped distinguish Southwest Airlines from other airlines is that it had an open-seating policy. But starting in the first quarter of 2026, there will be assigned seats. No more asking the people around you as you line up to board what boarding group and number they are to find your place in line.
Early 2026 will also be when they roll out their extra-legroom seats and differentiate other seats as preferred and standard. The extra legroom seats do exactly what they say — provide passengers a bit more space — and they can be found on their Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 jets, with the new configuration already starting to be rolled out on some flights. The difference between preferred and standard is the placement on the plane, with the standard seats farther back.
Those seat classifications also correspond to four new price packages: Choice Extra, Choice Preferred, Choice, and Basic. No more Business Select, Wanna Get Away, Wanna Get Away+, and Anytime. Choice Extra will get you an extra legroom seat (if the airplane you're on has them) along with two free checked bags (more on bags shortly), early boarding, and up to two free alcoholic beverages. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Basic ticket will get you a standard seat assigned upon check-in and no flight changes. Those pricing packages are set to start showing up online in the last half of 2025 for flights starting in early 2026.
Checked bags will come at a cost for most Southwest passengers
Another popular policy with Southwest was their two free checked bags for every passenger, no matter what type of ticket they had. Starting on May 28, 2025, that's going away. At the time this was written, the Southwest website didn't include specific prices for bags, just the phrase: "Our checked bag fees will align with industry standards." If you're a Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmember, you'll get your first checked bag free, as will other people traveling with you (up to eight).
For those people who are into maximizing rewards points, there will also be some changes as to how those are distributed, based on the flight tier purchased. The airline will also be starting to fly some red-eye routes, starting with a couple of routes to the East Coast from Las Vegas and Los Angeles, as well as from Phoenix to Baltimore.
People on social media seem upset about some of the changes, particularly the checked baggage charges. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said: "Southwest wants to eliminate their free checked bags policy? GIRL YOU THOUGHT I WAS CHOOSING YOU FOR ANYTHING ELSE ?!" Another said: "You took away open seating, and now you're charging for bags? Why should anyone choose to fly Southwest now?" We'll have to wait and see if / how passengers react once all the changes are in full effect.