This Hidden Village On Portugal's Madeira Island Is All About Black Sand, Bold Waves, And Quiet Moments
For as long as the Portuguese island of Madeira has existed, it has been a captivating destination, given its remote location in the North Atlantic Ocean. Yet in recent years, Madeira has been dubbed "the Hawaii of Europe", thanks to its volcanic landscape, steep cliffs, and lush greenery, which are strikingly similar to the Aloha State. Madeira has plenty to get excited about, and for Europeans, it is a much easier alternative to far-flung destinations like Hawaii, which could easily take around 15 hours of flight time from Europe.
However, many airlines like British Airways, SAS, and low-budget airlines like Ryanair and EasyJet regularly fly into Madeira Airport from major European and international hubs. Upon arrival, visitors can hire a rental car, and with plenty of exciting sights to see, you won't regret this ticket to freedom.
Madeira may be defined by its black sand beaches, tropical climate, and rugged terrain, but you cannot overlook the variety of stunning villages that make Madeira stand out from the crowd. One day, you can be exploring Portugal's unbelievably vibrant village with coastal charm and colorful homes, and the next you can find yourself in the tiny, underrated village of Porto da Cruz, known for its incredibly scenic backdrop. Visiting Porto da Cruz is ideal if you seek a quiet ambience, volcanic beaches, and cosy cafes, and it is located around 30 minutes from Madeira's capital, Funchal, which is a delightfully picturesque drive.
What makes Porto da Cruz so unique?
There are plenty of useful travel hacks for your vacation to Madeira, including being prepared to book your rental car well in advance (unless you're confident driving stick), and another great addition to the list is to visit off-the-beaten-path spots. It is well worth getting behind the wheel and gearing up for some unique adventures, even if that means tackling Madeira's somewhat twisty mountain roads, which lead to stunning places.
Porto da Cruz is a unique spot on the island of Madeira, particularly because it is so tiny that you could easily blink and miss it. In fact, many may have driven past the charming town without even realising it. Yet, if you take the time to stop off, you will be greeted by many incredible surprises, including the village's standout feature, Penha d'Águia, which cannot be overlooked. Penha d'Águia is one of the hallmarks of Madeira, an emblematic rock formation reaching 1,967 feet high, but beyond this awe-inspiring formation, visitors will also notice the black volcanic sand beach and bold waves.
Porto da Cruz experiences a slow pace of life, a strong community spirit, and is a village steeped in history. After all, it was once one of the largest trading cities for sugar cane in the 16th century, as well as a leading port for exporting the iconic Madeira wine. Together with its dramatic scenery, beautiful winding streets, and proximity to the ocean, Porto da Cruz is also noted for its quiet ambience.
Unmissable things to do in Porto da Cruz
Porto da Cruz may be tiny, with a population of just 2,600 people, but don't let that fool you. There are plenty of things to do in this charming village, from getting a surf lesson, delving into the local history, or embarking on a scenic hike like Boca do Risco, or even Penha d'Águia, there is something to suit everyone. One notable historic site is the Porto da Cruz Fort, dating back to the 18th century, which is now in ruins, and history can also be experienced along the village streets dotted with ancient whitewashed buildings.
Of course, no trip is complete without getting into the water, and if you are up for the challenge, Porto da Cruz is up there with some of the best places to learn to surf. According to Tripadvisor, surf lessons at Salty Surf School were described as the "highlight of our holiday," and they also offer the chance to go bodyboarding, snorkeling, or stand-up paddleboarding against a backdrop of turqouise blue waters and black sand beaches.
Foodies will be spoilt for choice since Porto da Cruz has plenty of restaurants and cosy cafes to try the local fish and seafood, while North Mills Distillery is the place to try locally made rum. Portugal is no stranger to wine production and boasts one of the world's oldest wine regions, and if you are visiting Porto da Cruz in September, you can experience the Grape and Farmer Festival, which is an exciting local tradition with plenty to eat and drink.