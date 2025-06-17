This Hidden Village On Portugal's Madeira Island Is All About Black Sand, Bold Waves, And Quiet Moments

For as long as the Portuguese island of Madeira has existed, it has been a captivating destination, given its remote location in the North Atlantic Ocean. Yet in recent years, Madeira has been dubbed "the Hawaii of Europe", thanks to its volcanic landscape, steep cliffs, and lush greenery, which are strikingly similar to the Aloha State. Madeira has plenty to get excited about, and for Europeans, it is a much easier alternative to far-flung destinations like Hawaii, which could easily take around 15 hours of flight time from Europe.

However, many airlines like British Airways, SAS, and low-budget airlines like Ryanair and EasyJet regularly fly into Madeira Airport from major European and international hubs. Upon arrival, visitors can hire a rental car, and with plenty of exciting sights to see, you won't regret this ticket to freedom.

Madeira may be defined by its black sand beaches, tropical climate, and rugged terrain, but you cannot overlook the variety of stunning villages that make Madeira stand out from the crowd. One day, you can be exploring Portugal's unbelievably vibrant village with coastal charm and colorful homes, and the next you can find yourself in the tiny, underrated village of Porto da Cruz, known for its incredibly scenic backdrop. Visiting Porto da Cruz is ideal if you seek a quiet ambience, volcanic beaches, and cosy cafes, and it is located around 30 minutes from Madeira's capital, Funchal, which is a delightfully picturesque drive.