Portugal's Unbelievably Vibrant Village On The Renowned Madeira Island Has Coastal Charm And Colorful Homes

Portugal is a beloved tourist destination for miles of dreamy golden cliffs and stunning coastal towns in the renowned Algarve region. But if you want to escape the summer crowds, consider adding underrated gems like the secret beachy village of Cacela Velha to your travel itinerary. Better yet, skip the Portuguese mainland entirely and book a flight over to Madeira island, part of an archipelago not far from the North African coast, an autonomous region belonging to Portugal. To the north of the island's capital, Funchal, you'll find a charming town called Santana, a haven of picturesque alleyways set against a backdrop of dramatic coastal bluffs and verdant mountainous landscapes, including the tallest peak on the island. Named for Saint Anne, this fairytale village is dotted with more than a hundred triangular cottages called "casinhas de Santana." Boasting thickly thatched roofs and brightly colored façades, these cottages, once the humble dwellings of local farmers, are now a whimsical icon of Santana's cultural heritage.

Situated conveniently in Santana's town center is the Casas Típicas de Santana, where a cluster of these thatched cottages are open for tourists to wander inside, with some even furnished as if a family still lived there. Market stalls and food vendors nearby creates a lively atmosphere where you can grab a snack, pick up souvenirs, or perhaps even chat with friendly locals, some of whom may have had family members grow up in the cottages. And don't miss Santana's Parish Church, built in the mid-1500s. The interiors are a fantastic blend of Rococo and Baroque elements, with a stunning painting dedicated to Saint Anne.

Now that you've toured some of Santana's iconic cultural landmarks, your next mission should be to explore the breathtaking natural landscape, from winding hikes through lush jungle trails to cascading waterfalls.