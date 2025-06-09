Portugal's Unbelievably Vibrant Village On The Renowned Madeira Island Has Coastal Charm And Colorful Homes
Portugal is a beloved tourist destination for miles of dreamy golden cliffs and stunning coastal towns in the renowned Algarve region. But if you want to escape the summer crowds, consider adding underrated gems like the secret beachy village of Cacela Velha to your travel itinerary. Better yet, skip the Portuguese mainland entirely and book a flight over to Madeira island, part of an archipelago not far from the North African coast, an autonomous region belonging to Portugal. To the north of the island's capital, Funchal, you'll find a charming town called Santana, a haven of picturesque alleyways set against a backdrop of dramatic coastal bluffs and verdant mountainous landscapes, including the tallest peak on the island. Named for Saint Anne, this fairytale village is dotted with more than a hundred triangular cottages called "casinhas de Santana." Boasting thickly thatched roofs and brightly colored façades, these cottages, once the humble dwellings of local farmers, are now a whimsical icon of Santana's cultural heritage.
Situated conveniently in Santana's town center is the Casas Típicas de Santana, where a cluster of these thatched cottages are open for tourists to wander inside, with some even furnished as if a family still lived there. Market stalls and food vendors nearby creates a lively atmosphere where you can grab a snack, pick up souvenirs, or perhaps even chat with friendly locals, some of whom may have had family members grow up in the cottages. And don't miss Santana's Parish Church, built in the mid-1500s. The interiors are a fantastic blend of Rococo and Baroque elements, with a stunning painting dedicated to Saint Anne.
Now that you've toured some of Santana's iconic cultural landmarks, your next mission should be to explore the breathtaking natural landscape, from winding hikes through lush jungle trails to cascading waterfalls.
Outdoor adventures in Santana, Madeira
If coastal vistas are on your checklist, then you'll want to visit the Rocha do Navio Nature Reserve just north of town, where you can ride a cable car down the mountainside for panoramic views of the rocky green cliffs bordered by the glittering blue sea. For the more adventurous, there's also a steep cliff path leading downwards which also offers incredible views of the rugged coastline. In the opposite direction, hike the trails of the Levada do Caldeirão Verde for a trek through lush mountain forests. While the route is narrow at times and passes through four rocky tunnels, you'll be rewarded with fantastic lake scenery and majestic waterfalls. Reviews on Tripadvisor recommend the hike as "one of Madeira's calling cards." Allow between three to six hours round trip, and wear sturdy shoes for the muddy trails. And if you want to challenge yourself even more, then hike spectacular trail between two of Madeira's iconic peaks, considered one of Europe's most breathtaking hikes.
For a less vigorous hike with no less spectacular views, try the path to the Cascata Agua D'Alto, which only takes about 10 minutes both ways. Just a short drive north of Santana, the trailhead can be tricky to find as road signs are rather hidden, but the waterfall and natural pools bursting with green flora and fauna at the end will be worth it. If you just want to bask in nature's serenity, then visit the Queimadas Forest Park. While hikers can explore the many trails that lead off from the area (including the Levada do Caldeirão Verde), those looking to relax can enjoy a light snack at the picnic tables, surrounded by fragrant flowers and the call of birds who make their home in the greenery.
Getting to Santana, Madeira, and where to stay
Most flights to Madeira's capital, Funchal, involve a connection through Lisbon, so it might be worth it to spend some time sightseeing in the Portuguese capital first so you can squeeze in some iconic landmarks like the Pena Palace, boasting one of the most unique designs in Europe. Then, once you've made it to Funchal, the easiest way to reach Santana is by car, which is roughly a 40-minute drive. If you'd rather use public transportation, the Line 56 bus or Line 103 bus can take you to Santana in about 90 minutes.
Even though Santana is relatively close to Funchal, with so much to see in the village, definitely consider spending the night to fully appreciate your surroundings. Highly recommended is the Hotel Quinta Do Furao, a charming resort featuring an outdoor pool, a wellness facility with spa rooms and saunas, plus a fantastic restaurant serving up delicious local cuisine. Guest rooms range from junior suites to a two-bedroom villa, all elegantly furnished and including private balconies for spectacular mountain views.
A more intimate option is the Casa da Tia Clementina, a cozy guesthouse decorated with quaint, colorful furnishings. Top reviews on Booking.com compliment the excellent breakfast, cozy surroundings, and friendly hosts. The comfortable rooms are perfect for winding down after a day of sightseeing, but you could also enjoy some relaxation from the terrace and gardens, or find a quiet corner in the guest lounge or game room. No matter what your plans are, prepare for a truly stunning adventure in this vibrant Madeira village.