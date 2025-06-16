California's Less Busy Coastal Airport Has Short TSA Wait Times, Modern Travel Comforts, And A Historic Museum

Visiting Southern California can be the trip of a lifetime, and that doesn't just include Los Angeles, Malibu, and San Diego. Up the coast a bit sits the charming and beautiful Santa Barbara, a place that is referred to as the "American Riviera." Not only is it a wonderful place to visit — with the famous State Street and its antique shops and restaurants, as well as the "Funk Zone," the Santa Barbara waterfront with creative vibes – but it also has the perfect airport to fly into. Santa Barbara Municipal Airport (SBA) is on the small side, but it's got modern travel comforts, a historic museum about the site's history in aviation, and some short TSA wait times.

Yelp reviewer Shelby S. said of the hub, "This is my favorite airport! It only has 5 gates but you can typically get through security really quick and don't need to arrive to the airport super early. ... The airport was designed with the typical Santa Barbara Spanish style in mind and it's beautiful!" Another Redditor claimed that it only takes five minutes to get through TSA. In fact, the airport's website recommends getting there just 90 minutes early (outside of peak times and holidays) instead of the usual two hours before departure. SBA also made the top five in the Newsweek Readers' Choice awards for the Best Small Airport in 2025 for its lovely Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, short lines, and easy-to-navigate layout.