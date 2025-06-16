California's Less Busy Coastal Airport Has Short TSA Wait Times, Modern Travel Comforts, And A Historic Museum
Visiting Southern California can be the trip of a lifetime, and that doesn't just include Los Angeles, Malibu, and San Diego. Up the coast a bit sits the charming and beautiful Santa Barbara, a place that is referred to as the "American Riviera." Not only is it a wonderful place to visit — with the famous State Street and its antique shops and restaurants, as well as the "Funk Zone," the Santa Barbara waterfront with creative vibes – but it also has the perfect airport to fly into. Santa Barbara Municipal Airport (SBA) is on the small side, but it's got modern travel comforts, a historic museum about the site's history in aviation, and some short TSA wait times.
Yelp reviewer Shelby S. said of the hub, "This is my favorite airport! It only has 5 gates but you can typically get through security really quick and don't need to arrive to the airport super early. ... The airport was designed with the typical Santa Barbara Spanish style in mind and it's beautiful!" Another Redditor claimed that it only takes five minutes to get through TSA. In fact, the airport's website recommends getting there just 90 minutes early (outside of peak times and holidays) instead of the usual two hours before departure. SBA also made the top five in the Newsweek Readers' Choice awards for the Best Small Airport in 2025 for its lovely Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, short lines, and easy-to-navigate layout.
Flights and amenities at Santa Barbara Municipal Airport
Santa Barbara Municipal Airport is on the smaller side, but it does get about 700,000 passengers flying through its terminals per year, with non-stop flights to cities like Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Los Angeles, Portland, Phoenix, and San Francisco. There are a number of rental car agencies inside baggage claim including Alamo, Avis, Budget, Dollar, Enterprise, Hertz, National, and Thrifty. It's not a bad option if you want to take the scenic drive down the coast to Los Angeles, with Hollywood located about 100 miles away. It's also a great starting point if you want to do the southern part of California's famous Highway One drive down toward Dana Point or up past San Luis Obispo toward San Francisco.
Inside SBA, you'll find the Costa Terraza Restaurant & Tapas Bar with its Spanish Colonial-inspired facade that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as the Santa Barbara Roasting Company for coffee, pastries, and snacks. The airport also has a Silvergreens Smart Fridge so you can grab some healthy to-go fare and blended juices, or you can pick up a bag of chips and a magazine at Santa Barbara News & Gifts. There are also free WiFi and charging stations, as well as a pet relief area. If you prefer VIP service when you fly, Santa Barbara Municipal Airport has Perq Soleil that offers curb-to-gate escorts, easy check-in, assistance with luggage, and expedited TSA processing. However, you have to book at least 24 hours in advance.
Santa Barbara Municipal Airport's history museum and nearby destinations
The real gem of the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport is its small museum exhibition at the historic Ovington Terminal (next to the main terminal building), detailing the area's great aviation history. This history began in the early part of the 20th century with early aviators like Lincoln Beachey and the Loughead Brothers (who later changed their name to Lockheed), who created a seaplane factory on State Street and a ramp for launching. Later, a flight school was established, and in the 1930s, it became an airfield, with commercial service starting in 1932. Through its exhibits and collection of photos, the museum covers this background, and, best of all, it's free and accessible to the general public.
If Santa Barbara itself is your destination, the airport is a mere 10 miles from downtown, where you can visit the beach, check out the gorgeous harbor, and find some of the coolest antique and vintage stores you'll see anywhere on State Street. If you choose to dine at some of the restaurants, make sure to try the local wines, as this region produces some great ones. Santa Barbara is full of tasting rooms and vineyards, and you may recognize names like Au Bon Climat, Fess Parker, and Melville. It's also not far from the lively, fairy tale town of Solvang, which is about 30 miles away. It's absolutely worth the drive.