This Posh California City's Artsy Waterfront 'Funk Zone' Is Full Of Creative Vibes And Fresh Coastal Air

There's no question that a trip to the Golden State is on the travel bucket lists of many of those who want to experience world-class beaches, scenic vistas, mountain landscapes, and lush forests. A striking coastal road trip down Highway 1 will take travelers through a number of cities that showcase many of these gems, including the posh city of Santa Barbara, where a visit is one of the best things to do in Southern California. Known as "the American Riviera" due to its Spanish-style buildings and picture-perfect views, most visitors are drawn to downtown's State Street as the town's quintessential attraction. But it's the waterfront section of town, spanning a walkable 13 blocks, that has become a hub for creative vibes, art, and entertainment in the city.

The area now known as the Funk Zone served as the industrial and manufacturing center of town prior to the mid-1900s. After some period of neglect, a commitment to an art-centric zone led city leaders to see the possibility of development in the area many called "funky," due to its variety of land uses. According to the Santa Barbara Independent, one city planning official proposed the area be called the Funk Zone in the 1990s, and the nickname has held up. The newspaper also notes that city regulations require all businesses in the Zone to serve tourists, be mixed-use residential and commercial buildings, or be involved in marine-oriented manufacturing.

The Funk Zone lies between State Street and Garden Street from north to south and from Montecito Street to Cabrillo Boulevard from east to west, all of which is tucked between Coastal Highway 101 and the Pacific Ocean. Planning a walkable itinerary in the Funk Zone will largely depend on your available time and interests, but art, culture, and food and beverage experiences await. With pleasantly mild weather year-round, there is no bad time to visit.