This Posh California City's Artsy Waterfront 'Funk Zone' Is Full Of Creative Vibes And Fresh Coastal Air
There's no question that a trip to the Golden State is on the travel bucket lists of many of those who want to experience world-class beaches, scenic vistas, mountain landscapes, and lush forests. A striking coastal road trip down Highway 1 will take travelers through a number of cities that showcase many of these gems, including the posh city of Santa Barbara, where a visit is one of the best things to do in Southern California. Known as "the American Riviera" due to its Spanish-style buildings and picture-perfect views, most visitors are drawn to downtown's State Street as the town's quintessential attraction. But it's the waterfront section of town, spanning a walkable 13 blocks, that has become a hub for creative vibes, art, and entertainment in the city.
The area now known as the Funk Zone served as the industrial and manufacturing center of town prior to the mid-1900s. After some period of neglect, a commitment to an art-centric zone led city leaders to see the possibility of development in the area many called "funky," due to its variety of land uses. According to the Santa Barbara Independent, one city planning official proposed the area be called the Funk Zone in the 1990s, and the nickname has held up. The newspaper also notes that city regulations require all businesses in the Zone to serve tourists, be mixed-use residential and commercial buildings, or be involved in marine-oriented manufacturing.
The Funk Zone lies between State Street and Garden Street from north to south and from Montecito Street to Cabrillo Boulevard from east to west, all of which is tucked between Coastal Highway 101 and the Pacific Ocean. Planning a walkable itinerary in the Funk Zone will largely depend on your available time and interests, but art, culture, and food and beverage experiences await. With pleasantly mild weather year-round, there is no bad time to visit.
Things to see and do in the Funk Zone
You might want to start your day at Dart Coffee Co. for a java jolt and grab a pastry from Helena Avenue Bakery, which also offers sandwiches and salads for lunch. For culture, a must-visit is MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation, a 17,000-square-foot family-friendly museum that features hands-on scientific and art exhibits. Highlights include a giant guitar, a wind column workshop, and a mock studio called Foley Studios where you can test your skills in the sound booth. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and you can enjoy panoramic views and fresh coastal air from its rooftop Sky Deck.
Wine enthusiasts should spend some time strolling through the largest portion of the self-guided Urban Wine Trail, which consists of more than 20 tasting rooms that offer Santa Barbara County wines. Beer lovers can opt for a stop at Rincon Brewery and Restaurant or Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, and Cutler's Artisan Spirits distillery offers samples of its freshly made liquor. For a food tour-meets-photo experience, book the Eat This, Shoot That! guided food tour and learn the art of shooting the best smartphone meal pictures while enjoying food and beverage tastings. The three-hour tour includes all tastings and a professional guide.
The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative runs a website devoted to the Funk Zone and is a great place to uncover seasonal cultural offerings when planning your visit. When you arrive in town, you can stop by either the Garden Street or State Street Visitor Centers to obtain a map of the Funk Zone, which is also found at hotels and businesses.
Immerse in art and creative endeavors while in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone
At the heart of the Funk Zone are the artists, galleries, creative vibes, and immersive experiences that first brought the area to life and continue to make it thrive. Tech-savvy visitors will want to download the free ArtZone app, which offers information on all things Funk Zone, to their smartphone.
There are nine art galleries in the Funk Zone, including the John Baran Art Gallery for nature-themed fine art and photography and Kelly Clause Fine Art, which focuses on sea-inspired art. You'll also find a variety of murals and street art while strolling through the Funk Zone. When you're ready to craft your own creations, make a stop at Candle Bar III for a candle-pouring workshop; they offer workshops Wednesday through Sunday that last 45 minutes and can be booked online. On Sundays year-round, the Santa Barbara Arts & Crafts Show takes place on the waterfront along Cabrillo Blvd.; here, more than 200 artisans display and sell their creations. The Santa Barbara Arts Fund also hosts the Funk Zone Art Walk through participating galleries if you're lucky enough to visit the area during one of these events.
Shopping in the Funk Zone is also art-centric, as you can bring home an artisan-made souvenir from Seaside Makers Collective or buy handmade jewelry or gifts from Jules by the Sea. You won't want to miss the LOVEWORN, a flagship boutique and art gallery featuring artisan clothing and offering custom and vintage items. Other shopping options include flagship stores for SeaVees, a vegan tennis shoe brand, Channel Island Surfboards, and The Blue Door, for antique treasures.
Go car free to get to Santa Barbara's Funk Zone
Getting to and around the Funk Zone is a breeze without a car and, as part of the city's commitment to sustainability, is encouraged. Arrive by air at the Santa Barbara Airport on one of 23 daily flights, and you'll be less than 15 minutes from the Funk Zone. Travelers coming from San Diego and points south can enjoy a car-free weekend by traveling in via Amtrak's scenic Pacific Surfliner route that stops in the Santa Barbara station right in the heart of the Funk Zone. Amtrak's Coast Starlight route, which runs from Seattle to Los Angeles, also stops in Santa Barbara and connects to northern destinations. From there, you can utilize local SB Metropolitan buses, a waterfront-to-downtown shuttle bus, and a trolley (on weekends during summer months) to get around.
Once you've made it to the Funk Zone, there are accommodation choices making it easy to stay close by. On the higher end, Moxy Santa Barbara offers 31 rooms and amenities such as a bar, a heated pool, and social vibes, and The Riviera Beach House is a pet-friendly boutique hotel featuring art and ambiance to match the neighborhood. The Hotel Californian is the ultimate in luxury, with 121 rooms and suites that sport a vibrant decor. With a Turkish-inspired spa and a location just steps from the Amtrak station, they also offer free rides through the Funk Zone, within a two-mile radius. The budget-friendly ITH Santa Barbara Beach Hostel, a local staple since the 1960s, is walkable from Amtrak and the beach.
If you decide you want to spend some time outside of the city, you can add a stop in nearby Carpinteria. A charming small town with the "world's safest beach," it boasts a walkable downtown area and is home to several nature reserves. It's a popular spot for RV and tent camping and is accessible from Santa Barbara via bus or by hopping back one stop on the train.