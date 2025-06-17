The UK's Tallest Mountain Is An Epic Scottish Massif Tracked By Gorgeous Trails And Famous Peaks

"Bagging a Munro," or summiting a mountain that surpasses 3,000 feet in height (as documented by 19th-century mountaineer Sir Hugh Munro) has become a popular Scottish pastime. And as the tallest of them all, Nevis is a must-do on the list of any hiker headed to the Highlands. The most straightforward way to tackle the climb is to go up the Mountain Track. Starting from the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre in Achintee at around 65 feet above sea level, the 10.5-mile out-and-back path is relatively challenging but doable by any fit walker — it's well-maintained and rises across a steady incline, thanks to switchbacks.

At 11 miles return, Carn Mor Dearg Arête presents a more challenging trek up Ben Nevis, made for those who can stomach exposed heights and scrambling over boulders. Beginning from the North Face car park in Torlundy, the route in fact takes hikers over two Munros (Càrn Mòr Dearg being the first), and the views this route provides are said to far outshine those on the Mountain Track. Either way, you'll reach the cairn that marks Ben Nevis' summit, where you can see Northern Ireland on a clear day.

Private guides and guided group walks are available year round to those who wish for company or experienced leadership, with prices starting at £40 (US$54 at time of publication) per head. Rock climbers can choose from several routes on the North Face, which has cliffs up to 2,000 feet high. And if true Munro bagging just isn't your thing but you'd still like to experience the heights, the Nevis Range Mountain Gondola will take you nearly halfway to the top, traversing the Aonach Range. You'll find several scenic walks, accessible to young and old visitors alike, from the Top Station of the U.K.'s only mountain gondola.