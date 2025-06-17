The UK's Tallest Mountain Is An Epic Scottish Massif Tracked By Gorgeous Trails And Famous Peaks
In the midst of Scotland's West Highlands, looms a Munro (or mountain) mightier than any other. At 4,413 feet, Ben Nevis stands taller than every other peak in the U.K., skirted by the entire Nevis Range, located within the broader Grampian Mountains. Softly curved on top like a crooked old man, Nevis is showing its age at around 420 million years by geological estimates. Fans of the "Outlander" TV series may recognize it as the backdrop to scenes set in Fort William during Season 1. But nowadays, the thrill of extreme sports and activities to be found around Ben Nevis has turned the town that sits in its shadow into the "Outdoor Capital of the U.K."
While not a volcano itself, Nevis is the result of a volcanic explosion, built of durable magma-turned-granite let loose by some long-gone volcano nearby. Approximately 150,000 people attempt to hike to the top per year, drawn for the most part by its superlative height, but also by its sweeping panoramas of the Highlands, seen from on high. There's three other mountain ranges surrounding it, nearly as thrilling to summit: the Aonachs, the Mamores, and the Grey Corries. At just a three-hour drive north of Glasgow and Edinburgh, or an easy 30-minute drive from Glencoe Valley (an off-the-tourist-trail Scottish destination recommended highly by Rick Steves), they're all fairly easy to get to. The climbs to the top, however, are a different story.
How to 'bag' Ben Nevis for yourself
"Bagging a Munro," or summiting a mountain that surpasses 3,000 feet in height (as documented by 19th-century mountaineer Sir Hugh Munro) has become a popular Scottish pastime. And as the tallest of them all, Nevis is a must-do on the list of any hiker headed to the Highlands. The most straightforward way to tackle the climb is to go up the Mountain Track. Starting from the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre in Achintee at around 65 feet above sea level, the 10.5-mile out-and-back path is relatively challenging but doable by any fit walker — it's well-maintained and rises across a steady incline, thanks to switchbacks.
At 11 miles return, Carn Mor Dearg Arête presents a more challenging trek up Ben Nevis, made for those who can stomach exposed heights and scrambling over boulders. Beginning from the North Face car park in Torlundy, the route in fact takes hikers over two Munros (Càrn Mòr Dearg being the first), and the views this route provides are said to far outshine those on the Mountain Track. Either way, you'll reach the cairn that marks Ben Nevis' summit, where you can see Northern Ireland on a clear day.
Private guides and guided group walks are available year round to those who wish for company or experienced leadership, with prices starting at £40 (US$54 at time of publication) per head. Rock climbers can choose from several routes on the North Face, which has cliffs up to 2,000 feet high. And if true Munro bagging just isn't your thing but you'd still like to experience the heights, the Nevis Range Mountain Gondola will take you nearly halfway to the top, traversing the Aonach Range. You'll find several scenic walks, accessible to young and old visitors alike, from the Top Station of the U.K.'s only mountain gondola.
Other ways to explore the Nevis Range
Fort William isn't just the Outdoor Capital of the U.K. for its bagging alone. There's plenty more to see and do in the surrounding Highlands. Canyoning — or navigating river gorges through a mix of hiking, swimming, and scrambling — can be booked through companies like Vertical Descents. Mountain bikers can take the Nevis Range Mountain Gondola to access adventurous downhill runs in fine weather. In winter, the gondola converts to a ski and snowboard lift, with over 30 marked pistes running down Aonach Mòr.
No matter the manner of exertion in which you engage, reward yourself afterward with a tour and dram at the Ben Nevis Distillery. As one of Scotland's oldest licensed distilleries, this one shouldn't be missed. After all, visiting a whisky distillery is one of the best activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland. Later, you can drop by the West Highland Museum for a peek at Scottish history centuries back. The crowning jewel of the collection is Bonnie Prince Charlie's waistcoat and the exhibits on the Jacobite uprising, when Highlanders fought to protect their indigenous ways and land from the English.
Fort William has a number of hotels and guest houses to accommodate a range of budgets, most set in heritage buildings dating back to the 19th century or further. You can travel there and back aboard the award-winning West Highland Line of "Harry Potter" fame. The Victorian steam train doubled as the Hogwarts Express in the films, and is yet one more magnificent way to take in views of the craggy slopes, lochs, and heathered hills of the Highlands.