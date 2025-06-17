New Hampshire's Charming Little Town Brims With Local Markets, Sprawling Lakes, And A Thrilling State Park

In the whole of New England, and perhaps in all of America, New Hampshire seems to hold a record number of underrated destinations eagerly waiting to be discovered. From the endless outdoor adventures of Berlin to the dining and shopping of Peterborough, New Hampshire has something to offer any kind of traveler. Jaffrey is another of these hidden gems, and perhaps in a more literal sense, as it is nestled just below Mount Monadnock. This charming town offers great outdoor experiences across its lakes and its beloved state park, as well as a warm and inviting atmosphere through its many local markets and festivals.

Getting to Jaffrey is pretty straightforward, as Manchester-Boston and Worcester regional airports are both just 44 miles away, while Boston Logan International Airport is roughly 80 miles away (about an hour-and-a-half drive). A stay at a cozy inn in Jaffrey will set you back anywhere between $100 and $200. From there, you can take leisurely strolls around Jaffrey to discover its local markets, theaters, and restaurants, taking in the charming atmosphere and welcoming vibes. Jaffrey's surroundings are dotted with crystal-clear lakes, gorgeous landscapes, and an awe-inspiring mountain — enough to keep even the most devoted outdoor enthusiasts busy for a while.