New Hampshire's Charming Little Town Brims With Local Markets, Sprawling Lakes, And A Thrilling State Park
In the whole of New England, and perhaps in all of America, New Hampshire seems to hold a record number of underrated destinations eagerly waiting to be discovered. From the endless outdoor adventures of Berlin to the dining and shopping of Peterborough, New Hampshire has something to offer any kind of traveler. Jaffrey is another of these hidden gems, and perhaps in a more literal sense, as it is nestled just below Mount Monadnock. This charming town offers great outdoor experiences across its lakes and its beloved state park, as well as a warm and inviting atmosphere through its many local markets and festivals.
Getting to Jaffrey is pretty straightforward, as Manchester-Boston and Worcester regional airports are both just 44 miles away, while Boston Logan International Airport is roughly 80 miles away (about an hour-and-a-half drive). A stay at a cozy inn in Jaffrey will set you back anywhere between $100 and $200. From there, you can take leisurely strolls around Jaffrey to discover its local markets, theaters, and restaurants, taking in the charming atmosphere and welcoming vibes. Jaffrey's surroundings are dotted with crystal-clear lakes, gorgeous landscapes, and an awe-inspiring mountain — enough to keep even the most devoted outdoor enthusiasts busy for a while.
Local markets to explore in Jaffrey
If you're lucky enough to be in Jaffrey on a weekend, then a visit to Jaffrey's Farmers' Market is a must. During the summer, from around the end of May through September, you can get your hands on anything from local produce to fresh meats, vegetables and fruits, and baked goods, all sourced and sold by local vendors in a friendly atmosphere of community and live music. On clear-weather days, find the market on the Jaffrey Public Library lawn.
The charm of an antique shop in a small American town is unparalleled, and Jaffrey, unsurprisingly, has a couple of its own. Pay a visit to Seaver & McLellan Antiques and get lost in its collection of antiques and quirky artifacts. It's been in business for over 30 years now and sells everything from fine art to furniture, vases, and textiles. Just a few minutes away is Endless Treasures Jaffrey, a shop that advertises itself as an antique and thrift store with rows stacked with random and obscure items only to be found in an off-the-tourist-path place like this.
Explore Monadnock State Park and the surrounding lakes
New Hampshire has no shortage of adorable little towns with plenty of outdoor activities like the white-coated hiking trails of the serene and picturesque Merrimack, but perhaps none are as famous or as celebrated as Jaffrey's main attraction. There is no higher praise than Ralph Waldo Emerson, a pillar of American literature, dedicating one of his poems to Mount Monadnock. This peak is the second-most-climbed mountain in the world, just behind Mount Fuji, and attracts an estimated 125,000 hikers every year. Monadnock State Park offers many trails, with the White Dot and Dublin trails being the most straightforward paths to the summit. If you prefer your accommodation under the stars, note that the park provides camping sites.
Take a look at Jaffrey on the map and you'll immediately notice several bodies of water. Contoocook Lake, shared with the neighboring town of Rindge, has a public beach, fully equipped with picnic tables and bathrooms, while Thorndike Pond Beach is a 12-minute drive away and open only to residents. Accommodation can also be found around the lake for a serene weekend getaway. Mountain Brook Reservoir and Gilmore Pond are both a short drive or bike ride from Downtown Jaffrey and can be great hiking or picnic spots.