Explore New Hampshire's Historic Valley Region At This Picturesque, Serene Small Town
From laid back beach towns that ooze quiet luxury to underrated wine regions full of charm, New Hampshire is a treasure trove of natural wonders and family-friendly activities. This pretty East Coast state is known as the safest in America, making it a no-brainer for your next New England getaway. While towns like Conway and Portsmouth often steal the spotlight, travelers seeking underrated hidden gems should look no further than Merrimack, a picturesque town in the southern part of Hillsborough County.
Merrimack offers a unique blend of outdoor recreation and small-town charm while remaining conveniently close to larger cities like Manchester and Nashua. Divided into four villages — Thorntons Ferry, South Merrimack, Souhegan Village, and Reeds Ferry — this town is the perfect base for exploring New Hampshire's epic landscapes, including the nearby Lakes Region and the White Mountains. This, coupled with tax-free shopping at the Merrimack Premium Outlets and a downtown area with plenty of local eateries, makes it an ideal road trip pit-stop. Whether you're looking to immerse yourself in the serene beauty of New Hampshire or enjoy easy access to urban attractions from a rural base of operations, Merrimack's mix of natural splendor and cultural heritage makes it a must-visit destination.
Merrimack's year-round attractions and highlights
Located a little over an hour from Boston, Merrimack provides an easy escape from the busyness of city life. Its suburban pace is perfect for relaxing, but the town has activities to keep visitors engaged year-round. On Wednesdays, from June to September, the Merrimack Farmers' Market is the place to purchase farm-fresh produce and locally made goods. For those who love to shop, the Merrimack Premium Outlets features more than 100 big-name brands, including UGG, Tory Burch, and Hugo Boss, with discounted prices. Dining options are also available, making it easy to grab a bite after a tax-free shopping spree.
The town comes alive during the festive season, with its annual Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting in early December, a family-friendly event with a mile-long procession of floats and a tree-lighting ceremony that brings out the holiday spirit. Another major attraction is the Anheuser-Busch Brewery, where visitors can tour the facility and learn about the brewing process behind Budweiser Lager Beer. The brewery also hosts private events and seasonal celebrations, particularly around the holidays and new year.
For history lovers, Merrimack's four villages each offer their own charm and character. A self-guided historic tour allows visitors the opportunity to uncover notable sites and properties, including several listed on the National Registry of Historic Homes. This is a wonderful way to learn about the town's rich heritage and its role in the broader history of the region.
Enjoy outdoor recreation at Merrimack and beyond
Outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty to explore in and around Merrimack. The Wildcat Conservation Area offers scenic hiking trails through dense forests, which are perfect for birdwatching and spotting wildlife. The Merrimack River flows peacefully from the White Mountains, offering opportunities for boating, kayaking, and fishing. Anglers can try their hand at catching bass and trout, while birdwatchers may see bald eagles along the riverbanks.
If you're looking for a longer adventure, take the hour-and-a-half drive to get to Lake Winnipesaukee and the Lakes Region. From hiking and boating to ice-skating and golfing, this scenic area has something for everyone. The Lakes Scenic Byway is a particularly beautiful route, providing stunning views of the region. For more dramatic landscapes, drive two hours to the majestic White Mountains, home to some of New England's highest peaks. There you can hike challenging trails, go horseback riding, chase waterfalls, or enjoy a variety of other outdoor pursuits.