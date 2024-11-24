Explore New Hampshire's Historic Valley Region At This Picturesque, Serene Small Town

Located a little over an hour from Boston, Merrimack provides an easy escape from the busyness of city life. Its suburban pace is perfect for relaxing, but the town has activities to keep visitors engaged year-round. On Wednesdays, from June to September, the Merrimack Farmers' Market is the place to purchase farm-fresh produce and locally made goods. For those who love to shop, the Merrimack Premium Outlets features more than 100 big-name brands, including UGG, Tory Burch, and Hugo Boss, with discounted prices. Dining options are also available, making it easy to grab a bite after a tax-free shopping spree.

The town comes alive during the festive season, with its annual Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting in early December, a family-friendly event with a mile-long procession of floats and a tree-lighting ceremony that brings out the holiday spirit. Another major attraction is the Anheuser-Busch Brewery, where visitors can tour the facility and learn about the brewing process behind Budweiser Lager Beer. The brewery also hosts private events and seasonal celebrations, particularly around the holidays and new year.

For history lovers, Merrimack's four villages each offer their own charm and character. A self-guided historic tour allows visitors the opportunity to uncover notable sites and properties, including several listed on the National Registry of Historic Homes. This is a wonderful way to learn about the town's rich heritage and its role in the broader history of the region.

