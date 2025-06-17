The 'Wine Capital Of India' Boasts Scenery Like Napa, Legendary Hospitality, And Almost No Tourists

With numerous wineries taking advantage of Nashik's unique climate, there is never a shortage of things to do in town. Its most famous vineyard, Sula Vineyards, is also its most picturesque. The estate has sprawling views of the Gangapur Dam, and offers the type of experience you'd expect from a classic Napa Valley winery, with wine tastings, vineyard tours, and even the chance to stay at its on-site resort. Make sure to look out for its crisp Chenin Blanc and peppery Dindori Reserve Shiraz. As a pro tip, don't miss SulaFest. Taking place at the beginning of February, this is when the vineyard opens its doors in a celebration of Nashik's unique wine scene.

York Winery, down the road from Sula, is another notable spot — albeit more of a quiet and intimate affair. You'll get panoramic sunset views, guided tastings, and drinks in its scenic tasting room. This vineyard specializes in a fruity Arros blend, as well an aromatic Zinfandel Rosé. Overall, it's perfect for visitors looking for a boutique, off-the-beaten-track experience.

Soma Vine Village is another unmissable stop on your wine-focused Nashik itinerary. Offering visitors private villas to stay in, as well as a spa within its grounds, this luxury vineyard offers all types of interactive and educational events, from wine-making workshops to grape-stomping events. Drink-wise, they also have a Brut Cuvee Sparkling Wine that any sommelier would be in awe of. Lastly, Vallonné Vineyards is another hidden gem. A boutique winery producing high-quality wines in small batches, its Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah Merlots are standouts. Better yet, it also boasts an in-house bistro with fresh local ingredients sourced from the Indian countryside.