The 'Wine Capital Of India' Boasts Scenery Like Napa, Legendary Hospitality, And Almost No Tourists
Just a few hours from Mumbai is a quiet village that produces 90% of India's wine. Nashik, an unassuming town with rolling hills and a climate just like that of Napa Valley, is becoming one of the world's premier wine destinations — its serene vineyards remaining somewhat under the radar for international wine tourists. Here you'll find world-class wine, rich history, India's vegetarian-friendly and delectable cuisine, some of the region's warmest hospitality, and one of the most picturesque regions in the country.
In 1996, Sula Vineyards opened its doors. A pioneering Indian winery that would pave the way for the national wine industry, this was the beginning of the town as we know it today. Nashik's unique climate of cool nights and warm days turned out to be ideal for its grapes to thrive, making the village the epicenter of the country's wine industry. A much-loved destination by the likes of travel experts like Rick Steves, India retains a special place in the hearts of so many, and Nashik is a great place to start and see why.
Nashik, the heartland of India's wine country
With numerous wineries taking advantage of Nashik's unique climate, there is never a shortage of things to do in town. Its most famous vineyard, Sula Vineyards, is also its most picturesque. The estate has sprawling views of the Gangapur Dam, and offers the type of experience you'd expect from a classic Napa Valley winery, with wine tastings, vineyard tours, and even the chance to stay at its on-site resort. Make sure to look out for its crisp Chenin Blanc and peppery Dindori Reserve Shiraz. As a pro tip, don't miss SulaFest. Taking place at the beginning of February, this is when the vineyard opens its doors in a celebration of Nashik's unique wine scene.
York Winery, down the road from Sula, is another notable spot — albeit more of a quiet and intimate affair. You'll get panoramic sunset views, guided tastings, and drinks in its scenic tasting room. This vineyard specializes in a fruity Arros blend, as well an aromatic Zinfandel Rosé. Overall, it's perfect for visitors looking for a boutique, off-the-beaten-track experience.
Soma Vine Village is another unmissable stop on your wine-focused Nashik itinerary. Offering visitors private villas to stay in, as well as a spa within its grounds, this luxury vineyard offers all types of interactive and educational events, from wine-making workshops to grape-stomping events. Drink-wise, they also have a Brut Cuvee Sparkling Wine that any sommelier would be in awe of. Lastly, Vallonné Vineyards is another hidden gem. A boutique winery producing high-quality wines in small batches, its Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah Merlots are standouts. Better yet, it also boasts an in-house bistro with fresh local ingredients sourced from the Indian countryside.
Little Tuscany in the heart of India
Nashik may be secluded, but it's still relatively easy to reach. The town's airport, Nashik International Airport (ISK), is only 20 miles from the city center — a drive that takes around 30 minutes. Nashik can also be reached from Mumbai via the scenic Mumbai Nashik Expressway, with a journey time of around 4 hours by car. In terms of accommodation, Nashik caters to visitors with numerous boutique-style hotels in the area. One of these is The Source at Sula: A rustic Tuscan-style retreat with rooms overlooking its vineyard, and featuring a pool where you can enjoy the golden hour over the beautiful grape-lined valleys. Additionally, Beyond by Sula also offers lakeside villas with pool access. Finally, Aria Resort & Spa, located by the Gangapur Dam, offers spacious rooms and Maharashtrian dining options.
Nashik town also has many amazing dining options. Little Italy at Sula, for example, serves up everyone's favorite Mediterranean dishes — from wood-fired pizzas and handmade pastas to tasty desserts. Additionally, Barbeque Nation is a grill-it-yourself style buffet place that the locals love. Portions are hefty, and hungry stomachs are bound to leave satisfied. Another standout is Shree Rajbhig Thali, a restaurant specializing in seasonal Maharashtrian thalis that showcase the true flavor of the region.
For those looking for a little adventure outside of the wineries, Nashik is also home to the ancient Pandavleni Caves, a series of rock-cut Buddhist shrines dating back to the first century. Along with that, the Trimbakeshwar Temple is also worth seeing while in the area.