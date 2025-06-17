America's 'Cricket Capital' Is A Vibrant Florida Gem With Idyllic Caribbean Island Flair
The U.S. is typically not the first location that comes to mind when many think about the game of cricket. Dating back to 13th-century England, much of cricket's current popularity is associated with the European, Asian, and Caribbean regions. However, if you drive approximately 18 minutes northwest of Fort Lauderdale — and roughly 12 miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) — you'll find yourself in the vibrant city of Lauderhill, designated as the "Cricket Capital of the United States."
The 8.5-square-mile city is a bustling hub of sports, art, and natural sights. Specifically, one of its most famous sporting attractions is the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, the first venue in the U.S. to host an international cricket game in 2010. Nowadays, the venue regularly hosts many popular cricket events.
So, how exactly did a small city in Florida become such a popular spot for cricket fans? It's most likely due to Lauderhill's current cultural makeup. Once a predominantly white, Jewish city, by the early 2000s, Lauderhill saw an influx of African Americans and Caribbean descendants. This strong connection isn't without reason — in fact, some Florida islands, like Captiva, could easily pass as a Caribbean destination. Lauderhill's Caribbean population has played a significant role in the growing popularity of cricket. Which is unsurprising considering that, in many English-speaking Caribbean countries, cricket is deeply embedded in their cultural heritage. As a result, that love and passion for the sport has been transferred to the city of Lauderhill.
A hub of sports, art, and culture mixed with Florida sunshine
The popularity of cricket is just one of the many sporting elements of Lauderhill. With the city less than an hour's drive away from Miami, residents and visitors are never too far from the action of the biggest sporting teams in Florida, like the Miami Heat and Miami Dolphins. Just don't be too surprised if you run into some attitude, considering the city has a strong reputation for being one of the rudest places in the country.
Nonetheless, Lauderhill is about a lot more than just sporting action. For starters, don't forget to bring along your swimsuits when visiting. Like many cities in the Fort Lauderdale area, Lauderhill offers visitors gorgeous sandy beaches to spend a day engaging in water sports, swimming, or simply lounging on the sand.
For those seeking more than fun days at the beach, Lauderhill also offers a rich art and cultural scene, largely due to its multicultural and multifaceted population. This includes the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, a stunning decade-old center that regularly features a variety of diverse and spellbinding performing arts events is a must-visit. Visitors can experience everything from national ballet performances to comedy shows, and more. Those seeking to learn a little more about Lauderhill's historical background, the Lauderhill Historical Museum is also worth a visit. Located in one of the city's many beautiful parks, it features various artifacts that showcase the city's rich history.
Experience tranquility at parks while enjoying rich, multicultural dining
For visitors hoping to experience a bit of calm and tranquility, Lauderhill has many beautiful parks to explore, including Ruth Rothkopf Park — named after local civil rights activist Ruth Rothkopf. The park features fitness stations for those wanting to get a short workout in, as well as a playground and multiple benches.
Another stunning option, though perhaps less quiet than the Ruth Rothkopf Park, is the West Ken Lark Park. With easy access from I-95 (which you'll likely want to exit, as it's considered one of the deadliest East Coast highways), the park offers many amenities, including basketball courts, fitness stations, a playground, and even a pavilion. From outdoor enthusiasts to families and professionals looking for unconventional meeting rooms, many regularly flock to the park because there's something for everyone.
Along with the beaches, parks, and sporting fun, the dining options are also a worthy reason to visit Lauderhill. Just as its rich multiculturalism is reflected in its sporting activities, so too is it reflected in the various dining options: From the popular Tataki Asian Bistro to Woodland Indian Cuisine and Donna's Caribbean Restaurant, to name a few. With that in mind, it's safe to say that Lauderhill visitors and residents have an array of dining options to satisfy every international palette. So, pack your summer clothes and fly out — or take a cool drive if you're in Miami — to Lauderhill for a relaxing stay of great food, sunshine, and fun.