America's 'Cricket Capital' Is A Vibrant Florida Gem With Idyllic Caribbean Island Flair

The U.S. is typically not the first location that comes to mind when many think about the game of cricket. Dating back to 13th-century England, much of cricket's current popularity is associated with the European, Asian, and Caribbean regions. However, if you drive approximately 18 minutes northwest of Fort Lauderdale — and roughly 12 miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) — you'll find yourself in the vibrant city of Lauderhill, designated as the "Cricket Capital of the United States."

The 8.5-square-mile city is a bustling hub of sports, art, and natural sights. Specifically, one of its most famous sporting attractions is the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, the first venue in the U.S. to host an international cricket game in 2010. Nowadays, the venue regularly hosts many popular cricket events.

So, how exactly did a small city in Florida become such a popular spot for cricket fans? It's most likely due to Lauderhill's current cultural makeup. Once a predominantly white, Jewish city, by the early 2000s, Lauderhill saw an influx of African Americans and Caribbean descendants. This strong connection isn't without reason — in fact, some Florida islands, like Captiva, could easily pass as a Caribbean destination. Lauderhill's Caribbean population has played a significant role in the growing popularity of cricket. Which is unsurprising considering that, in many English-speaking Caribbean countries, cricket is deeply embedded in their cultural heritage. As a result, that love and passion for the sport has been transferred to the city of Lauderhill.