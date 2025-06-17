New Jersey's Waterfront Borough Offers Unique Victorian-Era Inns And Plenty Of Outdoor Activities
If exploring a New Jersey borough with authentic Victorian charm sounds like a treat, look no further than spectacular Stockton, which is nestled slightly north of Lambertville beside the Delaware River and just 95 miles from Salem, which can be accessed via New Jersey's road less traveled. Stockton, whose name has alternated over time between Reading Ferry, Howell's Ferry, and Centre Bridge Station, is now named after U.S. Senator Robert Field Stockton, who played a pivotal role in the development of the Delaware and Raritan Canal.
Among Stockton's many highlights are its Victorian inns and scenic parks, melding culture and nature in a way few small towns do. Whether you're a history buff, nature lover, or wine connoisseur, there's something here for everyone. Attractions offer a range of options to appeal to all ages and dispositions. Plus, Stockton is served by Trenton-Mercer Airport, roughly 15 miles or a 30-minute drive away. Let's discover why Stockton should be penciled into your itinerary the next time you travel to New Jersey.
Snooze away in one of Stockton's Victorian inns
When most people think of the eastern state with the best hotel options in the entire U.S., New Jersey might not immediately spring to mind. What's more, they may not realize that the Garden State has several charming inns ready to wrap them in history and comfort upon their arrival. Ideal for a romantic getaway is the Woolverton Inn, a lovely bed and breakfast housed in an 18th-century estate near the Delaware River and surrounded by lush acreage. Call it a night in elegant guestrooms that include a 1792 Stone Manor house, and start each day right with a daily three-course country breakfast. It's no wonder that, per the inn's website, the dazzling property has earned a bevy of accolades, including being listed in "1,000 Places to See Before You Die."
Another notable lodging option is the historic Stockton Inn. Established in 1710, it boasts charming accommodations spread across its original inn and two carriage houses. Having hosted the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and F. Scott Fitzgerald, the property gained fame as the inspiration for the song "There's a Small Hotel" by Rodgers and Hart. Unwind with a drink after a long day of sightseeing at the Dog & Deer Tavern or choose from an ever-evolving menu of unique dishes at Finch, an inviting onsite restaurant.
Savor Stockton's stupendous parks
But with all there is to do in the great outdoors, you won't want to remain in your inn for too long. Given Stockton's convenient location along the Delaware River, a wealth of outdoor activities are in store. The 70-mile Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park, opened in 1834, provides hiking and biking trails, allowing visitors to take in the striking natural surroundings. Alternatively, you can while the afternoon away canoeing, fishing, horseback riding, bird watching, or simply admiring the scenic wooden bridges looming over the canal.
Prallsville Mill showcases restored 18th- and 19th-century mills and hosts craft shops, art galleries, and cultural events. Be sure to enjoy a scenic stroll along the riverbank as the sun sets. You can also explore the 80-acre Bulls Island Recreation Area — the only spot on the canal offering camping facilities — to take advantage of myriad hiking, fishing, picnicking, and boating opportunities. And less than an hour's drive away is New Jersey's tallest waterfall nestled in a paradise of picturesque trails.
At the family-owned Federal Twist Vineyard, nature pairs beautifully with delicious wine. A 40-acre nursery is sure to delight even the most novice horticulturist. While there, raise a toast to an unforgettable Stockton stay.