New Jersey's Waterfront Borough Offers Unique Victorian-Era Inns And Plenty Of Outdoor Activities

If exploring a New Jersey borough with authentic Victorian charm sounds like a treat, look no further than spectacular Stockton, which is nestled slightly north of Lambertville beside the Delaware River and just 95 miles from Salem, which can be accessed via New Jersey's road less traveled. Stockton, whose name has alternated over time between Reading Ferry, Howell's Ferry, and Centre Bridge Station, is now named after U.S. Senator Robert Field Stockton, who played a pivotal role in the development of the Delaware and Raritan Canal.

Among Stockton's many highlights are its Victorian inns and scenic parks, melding culture and nature in a way few small towns do. Whether you're a history buff, nature lover, or wine connoisseur, there's something here for everyone. Attractions offer a range of options to appeal to all ages and dispositions. Plus, Stockton is served by Trenton-Mercer Airport, roughly 15 miles or a 30-minute drive away. Let's discover why Stockton should be penciled into your itinerary the next time you travel to New Jersey.