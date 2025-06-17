Alabama's Most Peaceful Lakeside City Has Shimmering Water, Wooded Trails, And Mouth-Watering Pizza

Alabama is full of hidden gems that show off the natural beauty of the state. With multiple shimmering lakes that allow ample opportunities for boating and fishing, it should be no surprise that the Yellowhammer State is home to the big bass capital of the world. There's plenty of opportunities for on-the-water fun, but there's also plenty of places to explore on land as well thanks to all of the great wooded trails. You don't have to choose though — Alabama has some places that offer easy access to both phenomenal water and land-based activities, and Jasper is one of those places.

Jasper may be a small city but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in an abundance of peaceful outdoor recreation. Here, you can access two amazing lakes that are great for taking a boat ride or throwing a line in the water. You can also check out multiple hiking trails, including ones within the William B. Bankhead National Forest. Jasper really is the perfect playground for outdoor enthusiasts.

If you're visiting, you can fly to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) which is only about 45 minutes away by car. You may even want to spend some time exploring Birmingham too — it's been called Alabama's cultural capital with one of the country's best food scenes. This may be true, but that is an area where Jasper excels too — especially with pizza!