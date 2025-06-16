California's Renowned Wine Country Escape Feels Like The French Countryside With Farm-To-Table Spa And Dining

In California's Carmel Valley, a picturesque, under-the-radar wine destination, there's a wealth of stunning scenery and luxury, which is perhaps best typified at Bernardus Lodge & Spa. This high end resort is one of those destinations that makes you feel like you've been transported to Europe without leaving America. With its elegant decor and beautifully landscaped grounds, it feels like you're on a wine country estate in the south of France, but it also celebrates the beauty and bounty of the Carmel Valley and Monterey County.

The resort has 73 guest rooms, including some spacious villas and suites. They all have two person tubs, heated bathroom floors, fireplaces, and king size beds. And the rooms are stocked with snacks and drinks; no hidden mini bar fees here, those are all included.

The resort is just about a 20 minute drive into the Santa Lucia Mountains from Carmel-by-the-Sea, a quaint California beach town. It's about the same distance to the Monterey Regional Airport, and it's around a 90 minute drive (depending on traffic) to the San Jose Mineta International Airport. Given the luxurious comfort and beautifully landscaped grounds of Bernardus Lodge & Spa, you would be forgiven for never wanting to leave once you check in. However, there are some great spots to visit nearby. You can even use one of the resort's Mercedes-Benz cars for up to four hours at a time to explore the area. Outdoor adventure lovers should visit Garland Ranch Regional Park, a few minutes drive away. It has a variety of trails from short, easy loops to steep trails up into the mountains. And Carmel Valley Village has some fantastic tasting rooms and fun shopping.