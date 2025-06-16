California's Renowned Wine Country Escape Feels Like The French Countryside With Farm-To-Table Spa And Dining
In California's Carmel Valley, a picturesque, under-the-radar wine destination, there's a wealth of stunning scenery and luxury, which is perhaps best typified at Bernardus Lodge & Spa. This high end resort is one of those destinations that makes you feel like you've been transported to Europe without leaving America. With its elegant decor and beautifully landscaped grounds, it feels like you're on a wine country estate in the south of France, but it also celebrates the beauty and bounty of the Carmel Valley and Monterey County.
The resort has 73 guest rooms, including some spacious villas and suites. They all have two person tubs, heated bathroom floors, fireplaces, and king size beds. And the rooms are stocked with snacks and drinks; no hidden mini bar fees here, those are all included.
The resort is just about a 20 minute drive into the Santa Lucia Mountains from Carmel-by-the-Sea, a quaint California beach town. It's about the same distance to the Monterey Regional Airport, and it's around a 90 minute drive (depending on traffic) to the San Jose Mineta International Airport. Given the luxurious comfort and beautifully landscaped grounds of Bernardus Lodge & Spa, you would be forgiven for never wanting to leave once you check in. However, there are some great spots to visit nearby. You can even use one of the resort's Mercedes-Benz cars for up to four hours at a time to explore the area. Outdoor adventure lovers should visit Garland Ranch Regional Park, a few minutes drive away. It has a variety of trails from short, easy loops to steep trails up into the mountains. And Carmel Valley Village has some fantastic tasting rooms and fun shopping.
There's a wealth of spa and wellness offerings at Carmel Valley's Bernardus Resort & Spa
Bernardus Resort & Spa is often sunny, making it the perfect escape from the fog that frequently blankets the Central California coast. And what better way to enjoy the sun than with a dip in the pool? Bernardus has a pool and hot tub area as well as separate adults only infinity jacuzzi, overlooking the mountains; they're all open 24/7. The resort also has a croquet lawn, bocce ball courts, and tennis courts.
For the maximum in relaxation, spend some time at the spa. It has seasonal treatments like the apricot dreams massage and the strawberry facial and lavender scalp recovery treatment along with year-round signature treatments like the wine country scrub and eucalyptus deep tissue massage. The spa is open for hotel guests and day visitors, and it has a sauna, steam room, and pool. If you want to spend the day here before or after your spa treatment, you can get the aptly named Stay All Day Pass, which lets you use the locker room and the non spa pools on the property.
Along with massages and facials, the spa has a range of unique wellness offerings. You can get your tarot cards read, do yoga next to the pool, and attend a workshop on healing crystals. The spa can even come to you. There are three Baths by Bernardus options, including one for romance, one to help you wake up in the morning, and one to help you sleep at night. You'll get a package delivered to your room to enjoy at your convenience.
Dining and events at Bernardus Lodge & Spa
If you're someone who's always on the lookout for a great foodie destination and you love celeb hotspots, the Lucia Restaurant & Bar at Bernardus Lodge & Spa is a can't miss. Even if you're not staying here, the restaurant is worth a visit. Off the hotel lobby, this restaurant is all about local, seasonal flavors with dishes like sugar snap peas with wild mushrooms and market fish, and the bar menu includes brick oven pizzas. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and it has a popular weekend brunch. Make sure to book your table in advance for the main dining room; however, the outdoor patio is first come, first served.
For a truly one of a kind dining experience, book the private chef's table at Lucia. Clint Eastwood, Leonardo DiCaprio, and other celebs have all dined at that very table, and it's inside the kitchen itself, so you can get a unique behind the scenes view of the restaurant.
Some of the ingredients come from the resort's own gardens. The 28 acre property has fruit trees, a chef's garden with herbs and veggies, as well as vineyards. There are seasonal tours of the property's gardens; that's just one of the special events you can enjoy here throughout the year. The resort has summer solstice and autumn equinox celebrations, a lavender harvest celebration in July, and more. No matter when you go, you're sure to have a memorable time at Bernardus.