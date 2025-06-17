Rhode Island's Peaceful Neighborhood In Providence Offers Lakeside Charm, Parks, And Budget-Friendly Living

Providence is the kind of place that you can quickly fall in love with. While the Rhode Island capital is home to just under 200,000 people, it's small-town America at its best. Part of what makes Providence unique is its 25 neighborhoods. It's even home to one of the best Little Italy neighborhoods in the U.S.! But another neighborhood worth putting on your must-see list is the peaceful, charming, and budget-friendly South Elmwood.

Here, you'll find the 435-acre Roger Williams Park, with its zoo, carousel village, museum and planetarium, lakes, and Botanical Center. This oasis is a highlight of the neighborhood that prides itself on diversity. There's a mix of people who live here, from retirees and families to the hard-working 20-somethings. The low cost of living is a definite draw. At the time of this writing, according to Best Neighborhood, the median price of a home in South Elmwood is $234,781. This is good news if you're looking for an affordable place to live or to rent, because rents are also lower than in other neighborhoods nearby.

The neighborhood's appeal is wide because you can live and play there without having to spend a fortune. You can dine in coffee shops and ethnic restaurants like Apsara Asian Restaurant, where dinner specials start at around $10. As for what else there is to love in South Elmwood, for sure, it's the peace and quiet. Crime rates are 79% lower than in other Providence neighborhoods (via World Atlas).