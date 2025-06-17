A Beachy Midwest Escape On Lake Michigan's Shores Boasts Fun Shopping, Diverse Restaurants, And Scenic Trails

Portage is the perfect jumping-off point for exploring some of the region's most incredible nature. Just a few miles outside of town, Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Dunes State Park are both absolute musts. Running along Lake Michigan's coastline — where you'll find breathtaking parks and turquoise water — both parks are home to scenic beaches, over 60 miles of trails, abundant wildlife, and, of course, sand dunes.

Within Indiana Dunes National Park, the 3-mile Heron Rookery Trail is a gem for bird-watchers and visitors looking to see springtime wildflowers, while the 2.5-mile Bailly Homestead and Chellberg Farm Trail connects numerous landmarks and is a great option for hikers looking for a dose of history with their nature. Additionally, of the nine different Lake Michigan beaches across both parks, you can't go wrong with Indiana Dunes State Park Beach. It's one of the most popular, after all, thanks to its amenities, hiking trails, and wildlife. Admission-wise, a standard pass for the national park costs $25 if you arrive in a private vehicle, while access to the state park costs $12 for non-Indiana residents.

Right in town, you'll find an abundance of green spaces as well. With 15 parks and over 10 miles of trails, Portage is a superb destination for enjoying the outdoors. Specifically, the 4.8-mile Iron Horse Heritage Trail is a top option for cycling, running, or walking. If you're looking for even more interesting excursions in the area, the Indiana Dunes region is also home to secret artsy towns like Chesterton, and a number of charming small towns such as Crown Point.