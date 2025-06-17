A Beachy Midwest Escape On Lake Michigan's Shores Boasts Fun Shopping, Diverse Restaurants, And Scenic Trails
If you're looking for an under-the-radar Midwest getaway that blends outdoor adventure, a diverse dining scene, and small-town charm, Portage, Indiana, needs to be on your radar. With easy access to the incredible Indiana Dunes, Portage offers a delightful mix of nature and culture. Whether you're pitching a tent, exploring vintage collectibles, or hiking through scenic trails, Portage makes a perfect home base for a relaxing and memorable trip.
Located just 40 miles away from Chicago — where you can fly into Chicago O'Hare International Airport— reach this beachy getaway by car through the Indiana Tollway or I-80/94, or opt for the train with the South Shore Commuter Rail Line. Travelers looking to spend as much time in nature as possible should stay at Lakeshore Camp Resort — which features both campsites and cabins — as well as access to a lake, pools, beaches, and other outdoor activities. Otherwise, the Country Inn and Suites is a popular choice among families, thanks to its amenities like free breakfast, a waterslide, and an indoor pool.
A vibrant shopping and food destination
Throughout the Indiana Dunes region, you'll find plenty of charming, one-of-a-kind local shops, and Portage is no exception. If visiting during the summertime, be sure to stop by Portage Market on the Square on Fridays to pick up some local goods alongside a fun environment with food trucks and music. For goods like crystals, incense, tarot cards, and more, Blue Butterfly New Age is a local gem, while The eState — Jewelers, Coins and Collectibles is the go-to spot for jewelry and collectibles dating back as far as the Civil War.
When it comes to dining offerings, Portage's local restaurant scene really makes this town shine. You'll find a lot of casual offerings like pizza and barbecue, along with international cuisines including Mexican, Chinese, Greek, and Puerto Rican. Over the past 20 years, the family-owned Cappo's has become a local favorite for casual dining, serving up everything from pizza to pasta, burgers, and their famous fried chicken. Lastly, Mexico Lindo Bar and Grill is another beloved spot for its authentic and affordable Mexican dishes.
An escape into nature in Portage
Portage is the perfect jumping-off point for exploring some of the region's most incredible nature. Just a few miles outside of town, Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Dunes State Park are both absolute musts. Running along Lake Michigan's coastline — where you'll find breathtaking parks and turquoise water — both parks are home to scenic beaches, over 60 miles of trails, abundant wildlife, and, of course, sand dunes.
Within Indiana Dunes National Park, the 3-mile Heron Rookery Trail is a gem for bird-watchers and visitors looking to see springtime wildflowers, while the 2.5-mile Bailly Homestead and Chellberg Farm Trail connects numerous landmarks and is a great option for hikers looking for a dose of history with their nature. Additionally, of the nine different Lake Michigan beaches across both parks, you can't go wrong with Indiana Dunes State Park Beach. It's one of the most popular, after all, thanks to its amenities, hiking trails, and wildlife. Admission-wise, a standard pass for the national park costs $25 if you arrive in a private vehicle, while access to the state park costs $12 for non-Indiana residents.
Right in town, you'll find an abundance of green spaces as well. With 15 parks and over 10 miles of trails, Portage is a superb destination for enjoying the outdoors. Specifically, the 4.8-mile Iron Horse Heritage Trail is a top option for cycling, running, or walking. If you're looking for even more interesting excursions in the area, the Indiana Dunes region is also home to secret artsy towns like Chesterton, and a number of charming small towns such as Crown Point.