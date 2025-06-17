Hidden In The Tip Of Italy's Boot Is A Wildly Underrated Coastal Getaway With Walkable Charm And Beaches
Italy is a traveler favorite for the food, the culture, and the beaches, so it's hard to find a spot that remains under the radar for most travelers. At the very bottom of the Italian peninsula (think the "toe" of the boot), however, sits Reggio Calabria. A city within its eponymous province, Reggio Calabria is a coastal Italian city that is off-the-beaten-path and ripe for discovery.
Spitting distance from the ancient streets of dreamy Sicily, which is famous for its art, food, and beaches, (a mere 30 minutes to Messina on the ferry), you could visit both destinations and fully immerse yourself in history, culture, and art, while also lounging on sun-drenched beaches and filling up on regional cuisine. A walkable city where archeological discoveries seem to be on every corner, Reggio Calabria feels like a pint-sized Rome, on the coast.
Known as the "City of Bronzes," Reggio Calabria is an interesting historical city in Italy, where the mountains meet the sea. The Riace Bronzes (for which the city was nicknamed) are two bronze statues of naked, bearded warriors that were accidentally discovered in the ocean just off the coast in 1972. Believed to have been under the sea for 2,000 years, they are now housed in the Archaeological Museum of Reggio Calabria, one of the top historical sites to visit when in town.
Where to stroll, hike, and sunbathe in Reggio Calabria
After you've visited the Riace Bronzes, the mile long Falcomatà promenade is the waterfront path in the heart of the city, perfect for strolling along the coast, past historical palaces, with views of Sicily and Mount Etna on a clear day. At the end of the promenade are Roman Baths that were discovered after the 1908 earthquake. Castello Aragonese is also an iconic site located in the city center, featuring the remnants of a Byzantine-era fortress that still retains its charm.
Thirty minutes away, the Aspromonte National Park is a nature lover's dream. For short trails (about 30 minutes) or longer hikes, Aspromonte has 19 uniquely themed routes that combine history and nature. If you're more of a (serious) cyclist than a hiker, you're in for a treat with over 300 miles of paths that pass by waterfalls and historical sites. Mountain bikers can also check out three different routes with varying levels of difficulty.
And of course, Reggio Calabria, has several stunning beaches nearby. Slightly north, around 20 minutes by car, Scilla Beach (known locally as Spiaggia di Scilla) is one of the best places to head for a scenic dip. A picturesque fishing village with a beautiful pebbled beach, the views don't get any better. Looming on the point overhead is the Castello Ruffo di Scilla, which lends a dramatic juxtaposition to the colorful buildings lining the beach. The half-mile long beach itself has public (free) areas to put down a towel, or if you prefer, there are sun beds and umbrellas available to rent.
Planning your visit to Reggio Calabria
Reggio Calabria has its own airport that is just a few miles from the city center, so depending where you are coming from, this is likely the easiest point of entry. The closest large Italian city is Naples, which is a 4.5 hour train ride or a 5 hour drive. Once in the area, having a car will enable you to explore the coast and the Aspromonte National Park easily.
Centrally located, Hotel Medinblu is modern and has a rooftop terrace with sweeping ocean views. They also host community events like concerts and theater nights. Malalbergo is steps from the beach and features rooms with sea views and balconies (with a jacuzzi if you're lucky). Palazzo Bibbi is a modern hotel, also steps from the beach and around 10 minutes walking distance from Castello Aragonese.
For authentic Italian meals, do as the locals do and block out a few hours. Often, the best part about a trip to Italy is eating, so experience the best of Calabrian cuisine by trying 'nduja, a soft, spicy sausage that can be spread on bread or found on things like pizza. Calabrian soppressata is another local sausage that can be found in most places (often on pizza and paired with honey). Musulupa is a local, unsalted cheese that is similar to a Greek feta, and pairs nicely with soppressata. Across the Strait of Messina, Sicily, arguably, has some of the best food in Italy, so you can take advantage of the proximity to compare Sicilian and Calabrian cuisine, and judge for yourself.