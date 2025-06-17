Hidden In The Tip Of Italy's Boot Is A Wildly Underrated Coastal Getaway With Walkable Charm And Beaches

Italy is a traveler favorite for the food, the culture, and the beaches, so it's hard to find a spot that remains under the radar for most travelers. At the very bottom of the Italian peninsula (think the "toe" of the boot), however, sits Reggio Calabria. A city within its eponymous province, Reggio Calabria is a coastal Italian city that is off-the-beaten-path and ripe for discovery.

Spitting distance from the ancient streets of dreamy Sicily, which is famous for its art, food, and beaches, (a mere 30 minutes to Messina on the ferry), you could visit both destinations and fully immerse yourself in history, culture, and art, while also lounging on sun-drenched beaches and filling up on regional cuisine. A walkable city where archeological discoveries seem to be on every corner, Reggio Calabria feels like a pint-sized Rome, on the coast.

Known as the "City of Bronzes," Reggio Calabria is an interesting historical city in Italy, where the mountains meet the sea. The Riace Bronzes (for which the city was nicknamed) are two bronze statues of naked, bearded warriors that were accidentally discovered in the ocean just off the coast in 1972. Believed to have been under the sea for 2,000 years, they are now housed in the Archaeological Museum of Reggio Calabria, one of the top historical sites to visit when in town.