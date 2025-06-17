A Once-Grand New York Spa Town Has Been Revitalized As A Whimsical, Charming Modern Destination

There was a certain hotspot in Upstate New York that first began to turn heads as a spa destination way back in 1825, and that is the beautiful Sharon Springs. By 1841, people from all over the country (even globally) knew about its mineral waters. The town offered all sorts of springs like sulfur, magnesia, chalybeate, and even blue stone ones, which are regarded as being able to heal. Through the 1800s, people rode into the area for health and wellness treatments. This meant big hotels popped up throughout the decades to house everyone. At its busiest, this small town outside the city saw thousands, even tens of thousands, of people each summer.

Though the town was on the up-and-up, things inevitably changed. The spa business slowed down because of money troubles from the Panics of 1873 and 1893, and people wanting to put their focus on other priorities. Fast-forwarding to today, the town has certainly made a big comeback. It's shifted from its old-time spa days to become a whimsical, modern destination. You can see this in the historic area, where many old buildings have been fixed up with a modern vibe while still showing off their past. The American Hotel, which goes back to the 1840s, is now a stylish little inn. Local spots still call back to the town's history — like Beekman 1802, which is known for its buttery skincare — adding to its fresh feel. The local Chamber of Commerce also continues to help businesses grow to make Sharon Springs a great spot for you to visit.