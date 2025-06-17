A Once-Grand New York Spa Town Has Been Revitalized As A Whimsical, Charming Modern Destination
There was a certain hotspot in Upstate New York that first began to turn heads as a spa destination way back in 1825, and that is the beautiful Sharon Springs. By 1841, people from all over the country (even globally) knew about its mineral waters. The town offered all sorts of springs like sulfur, magnesia, chalybeate, and even blue stone ones, which are regarded as being able to heal. Through the 1800s, people rode into the area for health and wellness treatments. This meant big hotels popped up throughout the decades to house everyone. At its busiest, this small town outside the city saw thousands, even tens of thousands, of people each summer.
Though the town was on the up-and-up, things inevitably changed. The spa business slowed down because of money troubles from the Panics of 1873 and 1893, and people wanting to put their focus on other priorities. Fast-forwarding to today, the town has certainly made a big comeback. It's shifted from its old-time spa days to become a whimsical, modern destination. You can see this in the historic area, where many old buildings have been fixed up with a modern vibe while still showing off their past. The American Hotel, which goes back to the 1840s, is now a stylish little inn. Local spots still call back to the town's history — like Beekman 1802, which is known for its buttery skincare — adding to its fresh feel. The local Chamber of Commerce also continues to help businesses grow to make Sharon Springs a great spot for you to visit.
What Sharon Springs is like nowadays
When you take a trip to Upstate New York, especially Sharon Springs, there's plenty to do, from eating to shopping. For food, 204 Main Bistro cooks up fresh, local dishes with a menu that changes with the seasons. You can get Italian food from The Sharon Tavern or grab a cocktail and American-style bites from the Fancy Farmer Restaurant. The Black Cat Café & Bakery is another popular choice and has been around since 2005. Brimstone Bakery makes classic American baked goods and tasty jams while also offering a decent lunch menu.
After you grab a bite to eat, you can check out the Sharon Historical Society & Museum to learn about this historic New York town, the local healing lore, and the old bathhouses. The Klinkhart Hall Arts Center puts on events like a summer music series and a poetry festival. If you like being outside, Bear Swamp State Forest has trails for hiking, plus spots for fishing, paddleboarding, kayaking, and canoeing. Honey Hill State Forest is good for hiking and, when snow is on the slopes, snowmobiling. There's also the beautiful purple fields of Slate Hill Lavender Farm, as well as Stone House Farm, where you can sit down and have a hearty brunch. Big events in September, like the Sharon Springs Harvest Festival, have local sellers, food, and music. For shopping, there's the Beekman 1802 Kindness Shop for skincare and Cobbler & Company for gifts and homeware.
Getting to Sharon Springs and where to stay
When it comes to places to stay, the American Hotel is that historic inn with nine rooms. You can also check out The Edgefield Bed & Breakfast, which is an Edwardian-style home (styled during King Edward VII's era) in the Historic District. The Nash Hotel is a smaller property right off the main strip, or you can drive about 10 minutes down the road to Limestone Mansion Bed & Breakfast for a more elegant stay. For a more affordable hotel option, check out the Travelers Inn. This hotel is diagonally across the street from the Fancy Farmer and the Sharon Springs School District.
Getting to Sharon Springs by car is pretty doable from a few big cities like New York City, which is about 198 miles (around 3.5 hours). Buffalo is slightly further, about 247 miles, which takes around 3 hours and 45 minutes. If you're heading in from Syracuse, it's a bit closer, around 100 miles, or just about an hour-and-a-half drive. Albany is only about 51 miles away, while Cooperstown is a quick 23-mile drive, taking about 30 minutes to get to Sharon Springs. When you're flying, your best bet is to land at the Albany International Airport (ALB) and drive to Sharon Springs from there.