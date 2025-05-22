A Historic Town Nestled In New York's Finger Lakes Region Boasts Cool Architecture And Victorian Charm
There are many small towns with Colonial history in New York's Finger Lakes that deliver rural beauty, unique architecture, and plenty of things to do — consider the charming town of Trumansburg. On the western end of the Finger Lakes sits Geneseo, a small college town home to a vibrant Main Street with Victorian charm and easy access to Letchworth State Park, known as the Grand Canyon of the East. This town of just over 7,000 year-round residents quiets down in the summer when SUNY Geneseo students are on break and is only 40 minutes from Rochester's international airport by car. A visit to Geneseo makes for a great road trip for New Yorkers and residents from other nearby states, but you can also fly into Rochester or Buffalo and rent a car.
The town offers boutique bed and breakfasts and affordable chain hotels within walking distance of the longstanding restaurants and bars lining Main Street. If you want to rest in a piece of Colonial history, stay in one of the eight meticulously restored rooms of the 1830s Big Tree Inn for $115 to $250 per night (at the time of this writing). If you want to sleep under the stars, Letchworth State Park and nearby Conesus Lake offer camping within 15 minutes of town, with campsites for less than $50 per night or more luxe cabin offerings for $135 per night. May through October are the best times to visit to ensure better weather and snow-free access to trails and lakes. Fall offers cooler temperatures, better fishing, and a chance to see the leaves of the hardwood forests explode with color. Winters are cold and snowy, but open up opportunities for Nordic skiing on trails and lift-served alpine skiing at nearby Swain and Bristol ski areas.
Explore the well-preserved history in Geneseo
The village of Geneseo has a long history dating from 1790, when the Wadsworth brothers bought thousands of acres of land from the Seneca for agricultural operations, and a town grew up in support. Many of those buildings still stand today on Geneseo's Main Street, a specimen of the architecture of the late 1700s and early 1800s — it is also designated a National Historic Landmark. Some of the buildings are now restaurants, bars, and shops, so it's easy to stroll and take in the architecture on a self-guided tour.
You can also tour the Wadsworth Homestead, a remarkably well-preserved country estate that has remained in the Wadsworth family since the town's founding. Descendent Will Wadsworth leads tours most Tuesdays and Thursdays, walking you through his family's estate and telling stories from more than two centuries of history that parallel the founding and growth of the nation. You can also stop in the Livingston County Historical Society Museum, just steps off Main Street, to browse exhibits highlighting Native American and settler artifacts from the region.
About 25 minutes from town, history comes alive at the Genesee Country Village and Museum, New York State's largest living history museum. Workers in period costume act out life in rural America in the 1800s, with lots of special events, historic food, and workshops spread across this 600-acre historic village. For a dose of more modern history, check out the National Warplane Museum right outside Geneseo, which hosts an airshow in July and offers scenic flights in a C-47 warplane.
Venture into the outdoors with day trips from Geneseo
Letchworth State Park is regularly named one of the best state parks on the East Coast and is the main outdoor attraction in the area. At a size of more than 14,000 acres, it's worth at least a day of your trip. The gorge formed by the Genesee River is 600 feet deep in places, and while it's not at the scale of the Grand Canyon, the views are epic, and the miles of hiking trails could keep you exploring for days.
Activities in and around the park are plentiful and a great way to round out a visit. Adventure Calls Outfitters runs whitewater trips down the Genesee River from April through October for only $55 per person at this time. Limited to Class I and II rapids, the experience is more mellow than extreme and a great way to experience the gorge from the water. It's best to make reservations in advance. You'll also need a basic fitness level since you'll be helping to paddle the raft.
Far from the canyon floor, you can spot hot air balloons over Letchworth Monday to Saturday from May through peak fall foliage season in October. Conditions permitting, balloon pilots will fly you over the park, waterfalls, and the nearby rolling farmlands. This bucket list experience isn't cheap ($445 per person), but it's an unforgettable way to see this natural wonder.