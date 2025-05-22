A Historic Town Nestled In New York's Finger Lakes Region Boasts Cool Architecture And Victorian Charm

There are many small towns with Colonial history in New York's Finger Lakes that deliver rural beauty, unique architecture, and plenty of things to do — consider the charming town of Trumansburg. On the western end of the Finger Lakes sits Geneseo, a small college town home to a vibrant Main Street with Victorian charm and easy access to Letchworth State Park, known as the Grand Canyon of the East. This town of just over 7,000 year-round residents quiets down in the summer when SUNY Geneseo students are on break and is only 40 minutes from Rochester's international airport by car. A visit to Geneseo makes for a great road trip for New Yorkers and residents from other nearby states, but you can also fly into Rochester or Buffalo and rent a car.

The town offers boutique bed and breakfasts and affordable chain hotels within walking distance of the longstanding restaurants and bars lining Main Street. If you want to rest in a piece of Colonial history, stay in one of the eight meticulously restored rooms of the 1830s Big Tree Inn for $115 to $250 per night (at the time of this writing). If you want to sleep under the stars, Letchworth State Park and nearby Conesus Lake offer camping within 15 minutes of town, with campsites for less than $50 per night or more luxe cabin offerings for $135 per night. May through October are the best times to visit to ensure better weather and snow-free access to trails and lakes. Fall offers cooler temperatures, better fishing, and a chance to see the leaves of the hardwood forests explode with color. Winters are cold and snowy, but open up opportunities for Nordic skiing on trails and lift-served alpine skiing at nearby Swain and Bristol ski areas.