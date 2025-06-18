America's Oldest Summer Resort Town Sits On The Shores Of An Underrated New Hampshire Lake

New Hampshire has plenty of quiet, serene mountain towns with trails, peaks, and wild beauty, but there's nothing quite like the charm of a historic lakeside town. One of New Hampshire's prettiest lakes, Lake Winnipesaukee, also the state's largest, is located in the lush, green foothills of the White Mountain range located further north. Flush with public areas and accessible activities like fishing, boating, hiking, biking, and even nature preserves, there is truly something to appeal to anyone who visits. Small beaches and inlets dot the shores of the 72-square-mile lake, along with quintessential New England towns.

The town of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, known as the Jewel of Lake Winnipesaukee, is located in a part of New Hampshire that was once home to the Abenaki tribe until the mid-1700s. Wolfeboro's claim to fame as "The Oldest Summer Resort in America" dates all the way back to 1759, when it was named after British General James Wolfe and his victory against the French army in Quebec. Before the town was incorporated in 1770, New Hampshire's final British Governor, John Wentworth, built New England's first summer country estate called Kingswood (now known as the Wentworth House), which burned down in 1820. In the years that followed, the town became a farming community with apples and lumber being the biggest part of Wolfeboro's industry, and expanding to textiles, dairy, and manufacturing into the mid-1800s.