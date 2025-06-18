One Of Two Petrified Forests In The Eastern US Is A Mississippi Curiosity With A Gorgeous Woodland Trail

Petrified wood is an incredible naturally occurring phenomenon that can be found all over the world, including in the United States. But if you're not familiar with the ancient work of natural art, it can be easily passed over or mistaken for a fallen tree that's been weathered with time. So, what is petrified wood, and why is it so special to find it in Mississippi? Let's find out more about the Mississippi Petrified Forest.

Petrified wood is fossilized wood. Millions of years ago, trees were swept into a river and covered so deeply that oxygen was cut off to the trees, significantly slowing the process of decay. While buried beneath river debris, minerals began to seep into the wood, taking form and solidifying. By the time the wood finally decayed, a crystallized version of the tree remained.

In the United States, many travelers think of or expect to see petrified wood in the western part of the country. It's commonly found in Utah and Wyoming, and the Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona is one of the state's most stunning, lesser-known gems. Because petrified wood is so often found in the West, it's quite surprising to many people that the Eastern U.S. is home to just two petrified forests in New York and Mississippi, making the Southern gem a surprising find.